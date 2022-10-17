Comcast users will soon notice a boost in their internet speed.
Comcast will increase speeds for Xfinity internet tiers across 14 northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia, the company said in a news release Monday.
The company will also roll out new download speeds up to 2 gigabits-per-second — combined with up to 10 times faster upload speeds — for Xfinity customers in markets across the Northeast, including Baltimore, before the end of the year, the release said.
The following speed increases will be offered to customers on Xfinity’s most popular speed tiers and will roll out over the coming weeks:
- Performance Starter from 50/10 to 75/10 Mbps
- Doubling speeds for Performance from 100/10 to 200/10 Mbps
- Performance Pro from 300/10 to 400/10 Mbps
- Blast from 600/20 to 800/20 Mbps
- Extreme Pro from 900/20 to 1 Gbps/20 Mbps
- New Gigabit x2 tier in select markets for 2 Gbps/100 Mbps
Comcast will double upload speeds nationally for all Internet Essentials Plus customers, from 100/10 Mbps to 100/20 Mbps, the release said.
Comcast Northeast Division teams started enabling upgrades in Boston, Hartford and Philadelphia and will continue in Baltimore and Washington, D.C., before the end of the year.
New xFi Complete Speed Tiers are:
- Performance Starter from 75/10 to 75/75 Mbps
- Performance from 200/10 to 200/100 Mbps
- Performance Pro from 400/10 to 400/100 Mbps
- Blast from 800/20 to 800/100 Mbps
- Extreme Pro from 1 Gbps/20 to 1 Gbps/100 Mbps
- Gigabit Plus from 1.2 Gbps/35 to 1.2 Gbps/200 Mbps
- New Gigabit x2 tier in select markets for 2 Gbps/200 Mbps.
