Computer keys were clacking and mouses were clicking Sunday as the clock wound down for the final day of Global Game Jam 2023, which local residents took part in at the Cowork Frederick Foundation on East Patrick Street.
The 48-hour event, which kicked off Friday at 6 p.m., featured people all over the world who design, develop, create, test and produce new games.
At its essence, Global Game Jam brings together people with a variety of skills and from different backgrounds to create games, whether as a team or as individuals, in the same physical space.
"I have been using these sorts of experiences as a chance to just ... apply things that I like to do as hobbies," said Greg Lord, a Frederick resident.
Lord said he used to work on three-dimensional modeling and tried for years to make his own games, but he didn't complete them. Events like Global Game Jam have provided him a chance to do that.
"You are able to work with other people to fill in the things that you don't necessarily know how to do," Lord said.
Lord, who has an English degree and a background in creative writing, is also a computer programmer. He's brought his joy for music to the events, too, and has developed soundtracks for some games he's helped create.
One of his teammates in the Global Game Jam, Melanie Judd, a fellow Frederick resident, has worked for several years as a graphic designer. She spearheaded the imaginative, creative aspects of their game.
"We also get to hang out and discuss the concept of the story," Judd said. "It's a very creatively charged space."
Adam Silcott, considered the "glue" of the group, works regularly with the game engine Unity, which the team used. His work with the program began as a hobby, and he now uses it professionally.
"I've been trying to build a little community here of game developers in Frederick," Silcott said.
Global Game Jam connects people passionate about game development with those in other areas, including other states and other countries.
In January 2020, participants, known as "jammers," created 9,601 total games. They did so from 934 locations — including Cowork Frederick — in 118 countries.
At the start of each Global Game Jam, a theme is announced. This year's theme was "roots," which the jammers were allowed to interpret "very literally or very, sort of, figuratively," Lord said.
For this team, "roots" took on the form of planting and protecting trees from little monsters seeking to destroy them in a game called "Weave."
"Everybody in this space has taken different interpretations and has made different types of games," Judd said.
Another group at Cowork Frederick designed a game centered on farming.
Jammers at Cowork Frederick created seven different games over the weekend, said Julia Ferguson, founder and keeper of Cowork Frederick.
Following the 48-hour event, Global Game Jam posted the completed games on its website, globalgamejam.org.
While Sunday evening marked the official conclusion of Global Game Jam 2023, events like this can spark larger projects, Judd said.
"Some groups will break out and work on stuff for months afterward to polish it," Judd said. "That would have never existed if they hadn't met here."
