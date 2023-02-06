Programmers at work
Adam Silcott and his team work on components of a video game on Sunday during Global Game Jam 2023.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Computer keys were clacking and mouses were clicking Sunday as the clock wound down for the final day of Global Game Jam 2023, which local residents took part in at the Cowork Frederick Foundation on East Patrick Street.

The 48-hour event, which kicked off Friday at 6 p.m., featured people all over the world who design, develop, create, test and produce new games.

