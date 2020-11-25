By and large, 2020 has been a year fraught with fear and uncertainty, but Frederick County's nonprofit community continues to answer the call in serving the most vulnerable among us.
Among those in need are older adults, and on Thanksgiving eve, seniors from Urbana to Sabillasville received a traditional meal and a bag of groceries courtesy of community organizations and some dedicated volunteers.
SOAR—Supporting Older Adults through Resources—held its annual Thanksgiving meal delivery and ensured 120 seniors were able to have a turkey dinner.
SOAR is just one of a dozen or more Frederick community organizations helping residents in need this holiday season. The News-Post this week reached out to local nonprofits to see what non-monetary items they need this holiday season.
This is the sixth year SOAR has delivered meals for Thanksgiving, and the effort has grown substantially. According to Leslie Schultz, founder of SOAR, the first year of delivery only consisted of 25 meals.
The effort almost hit a snag this year, though. The caterer SOAR normally orders the meals from closed down due to COVID-19. After putting out a call for help, Spring Arbor Senior Living stepped in.
“It is great because...it will help [SOAR] to stretch their resources and be able to fulfill more requests that they receive from seniors for help. We were happy to be able to do it,” Pamela Dalton, the marketing director for Spring Arbor, said.
Each senior received a meal that consists of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and a slice of pumpkin pie. The bags of groceries, which were donated by St. Joseph’s Food Bank, have numerous non-perishable items such as cereal, canned tuna and canned soup.
The volunteers who offered their time to drive around the county and deliver the meals each got a specific route and a festive Thanksgiving-themed mask.
Schultz said all the deliveries are contactless and having someone stop by their home means a great deal to the seniors.
“It’s not just the meal, it’s not just the groceries, it’s seeing someone and [seniors] knowing that they’re being thought about ... [seniors are] normally isolated anyways, but with the pandemic, it’s even more isolating,” Schultz said.
Many of the seniors receiving meals either live by themselves or are medically fragile and unable to travel to the store or cook for themselves.
“When I called all of them to make sure they would be home for the delivery I couldn’t get off the phone with many of them because they’re so lonely and they really just want to talk,” Schultz said.
Amanda Crawford has been delivering meals with SOAR for four years. She knows, this year in particular, the meal deliveries will be important for the socialization factor.
“Us coming today with this meal, just saying hi and checking on them, and just seeing someone show up to the door ... a lot of the folks that we deliver to, they don’t have family,” she said. “Seeing their faces whenever we’re delivering the meals and how thankful they are, it really just makes a difference, and I always enjoy and look forward to doing this every year.”
The Frederick-based nonprofit will do a second meal delivery the week of Christmas along with distributing gifts. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact SOAR directly.
The following are the lists we received.
HEARTLY HOUSE
What they do: Provide comprehensive services for victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and child abuse, including 24-hour hotline and crisis support, emergency shelter, legal advocacy and representation, individual and group counseling, an abuse intervention program as well as community education, awareness and engagement.
What they need: The Gift of Empowerment — Along their healing journey, we work with victims and survivors to help them re-establish a sense of empowerment and one way we do this is by providing gift cards all through the year and especially at the holidays. Clients can then use the gift card to purchase items that their family may need or want rather than choosing from items that others have selected on their behalf. Most needed gift cards are for grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and general personal and household needs including: Walmart, Giant, Safeway, Food Lion, Target, Weis, Sheetz, Shell, Giant Eagle, CVS, Barnes & Noble, Walgreens, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Wawa, Exxon, etc.
How to donate: Donations can be mailed to: Heartly House, P.O. Box 857, Frederick, MD 21701, or thanks to volunteers at the Woman's Civic Club, donations can be delivered on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Steiner House, at 368 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
WOMAN TO WOMAN MENTORING
What they do: Cultivate mentoring relationships that provide women with guidance, support and community connections. The organization does mentor-matching and offers workshops on topics including StrengthFinders, wellness, financial literacy, healthy relationships, women in the workforce and more.
What they need: Stamps (regular and post card), white regular envelopes, 5X7 pink padded envelopes, letter-size white paper and white letter-size card stock.
How to donate: Email amy@womantowomanmentoring.org or items can be dropped off by appointment, call 301-846-2556 to schedule.
MISSION OF MERCY
What they do: Provide free healthcare, dental care and medications to the uninsured and underinsured in Frederick County. With over 220 medical and non-medical volunteers, we operate mobile medical and mobile dental clinics including pharmacy.
What they need: Volunteer dentists, doctors, nurses, registration volunteers and interpreters each one to two full days per month at the Frederick Clinic.
How to donate: Contact Jennifer White at 301- 682-5683, ext. 204, or jwhite@aMissionofMercy.org or Ways to Give — Mission of Mercy — Maryland/Pennsylvania Program (amissionofmercy.org).
RELIGIOUS COALITION
What they do: Provide shelter/emergency housing for the county's homeless population, along with rental assistance and programs to help residents keep stable housing.
What they need: Cases of water, all sizes of diapers, blankets, sleeping bags, lightly-used coats, toilet paper, travel-size hospitality items (shampoo, toothpaste, soap), individual snacks (peanuts, pretzels, crackers), female and male hygiene products
How to donate: Call 301-631-2670, 443-536-3573 or email mkula@rcehn.org
BLESSINGS IN A BACKPACK
What they do: Provide children from low-income families in Frederick County Public Schools food on school breaks and on the weekends and raise awareness of childhood food insecurity.
What they need: Snacks of all kinds (individual cereal packs, Natures Valley granola bars, mini pretzel bags, Belvita breakfast biscuits, and similar items). Those who can't buy food can organize food drives or online fundraising campaigns.
How to donate: Call 240-439-3815 or email angelaa@blessingsinabackpack.org
CHILDREN OF INCARCERATED PARENTS PARTNERSHIP
What they do: Foster the growth of strong, resilient, hopeful children who are impacted by an incarcerated loved one in the region
What they need: Family-size hygiene supplies; underwear for children: sizes toddler through age 18, jackets, boots and diapers.
How to donate: Call 240-578-5662 or email coippfrederick@yahoo.com
SUPPORTING OLDER ADULTS THROUGH RESOURCES (SOAR)
What they do: Provides services and resources for older adults, including offering holiday meals.
What they need: Personal hygiene items (shampoo, hand lotion, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant), sock slippers, blankets, stationary, blank cars, pens and pencils, stamps, large-type word searches and puzzle books, gift cards to Walmart, CVS, Weis, Giant Eagle, scarves, gloves, hats, candy, chocolates, small flashlights and batteries, calendars, handkerchiefs, watches and a greeting card wishing them happy holidays.
How to donate: Donations accepted now through Dec. 11 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations: Spring Arbor, 6601 English Muffin Way in Frederick; Ballenger Creek Center at 347 Ballenger Center Dr. in Frederick; Country Meadows at 5955 Quinn Orchards Road in Frederick; Frederick Health Home Heath at 1 Frederick Health Way on the first floor; and Right at Home at 340 E. Patrick St., No. 103, in Frederick.
