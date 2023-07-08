Every year for the last five years or so, Susan Zerfoss has visited Shepherd's Purse Alpacas in Mount Airy.
She goes to the farm with her sister, Karen, when she is visiting from Massachusetts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Wayne Aldrich of Shepherd's Purse Alpacas in Mount Airy on Saturday during a shopping and alpaca open house.
Every year for the last five years or so, Susan Zerfoss has visited Shepherd's Purse Alpacas in Mount Airy.
She goes to the farm with her sister, Karen, when she is visiting from Massachusetts.
"She has to drag me out of here," said Karen Zerfoss, a self-described alpaca lover.
The pair were at the Mount Airy farm on Saturday for a "Shopping with Alpacas" event.
The Zerfoss sisters got to pet the alpacas and hang out with them in a barn.
"This is the first place I've ever really interacted with them," Karen Zerfoss said.
The animals are "adorable and calm," she added.
Shepherd's Purse will host the shopping and petting event in August, September, and October, with extra dates in November and December.
The holidays are when most of the foot traffic comes in, said Cindy Aldrich, who co-owns the business with husband Wayne Aldrich.
Cindy Aldrich said she saw a photo of alpacas in a magazine in the late 1990s.
"Well, look at this," she remembers thinking. "This looks like it might be cool."
After research into what it would be like to raise alpacas, and searching for a workable farm, they found the Mount Airy site, Cindy Aldrich said.
At first, they boarded their animals on a farm in Montgomery County. They brought their alpacas onto their land in 2003, Wayne Aldrich said.
Wayne Aldrich works on the business full-time, but Cindy still works as a government contractor.
The farm also has a boutique, but it does not primarily sell wool from the animals themselves, Cindy Aldrich said.
The store makes a profit — but not enough to live off of, with only the weekend pop-ups, Cindy Aldrich said.
The socks are particularly popular, she said.
However, because it is a working farm, they are able to get enough tax breaks from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep the alpacas fed and cared for, she said.
"They're not really expensive to take care of," Cindy Aldrich said. They do not consume a ton of hay, and the veterinary care is relatively cheap, she added.
They couple hopes to eventually sell yarn in the shop made of fibers from their animals, Cindy Aldrich said.
"Alpaca is a high-end fiber. It's not cheap," Cindy Aldrich said.
Currently, they're working on sorting and grading the fibers they have in storage, Aldrich said.
The process for refining the product it is expensive and complicated. They must sort the fibers for different types of products, from mulch to sweaters or socks, she said.
Either way, the alpacas are there for petting.
The alpacas are mostly named after songs, Wayne Aldrich said.
One male alpaca is called "Mr. Xcitement."
The name is a song by the "quirky, sort of tongue-in-cheek band," from the 1980s called They Might Be Giants, Wayne Aldrich said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Find Frederick's favorites, as voted by locals, at Frederick.HometownGuru.com. The best that Frederick has to offer, organized in handy Top 5 lists.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.