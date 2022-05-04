A sinkhole that formed along Monocacy Boulevard near South Street has caused the temporary closure of a westbound lane of the roadway, according to the city of Frederick.
The lane closure is a precaution, the city said in a news release Wednesday afternoon, as the sinkhole is in a drainage swale by the road, but not in the road. A lane will be closed on westbound Monocacy Boulevard between South Street and the ramp to Interstate 70 for one to two weeks.
Drivers should anticipate delays traveling in the area until the road is fully reopened, the city said in the release.
