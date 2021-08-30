The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in finding 6-year-old twins who have reportedly been missing for nearly a month.
Christopher and Kayleigh Sullivan-Odulami of Middletown were last seen on Aug. 1 or Aug. 2, according to an FCSO news release. The initial missing persons report was made Monday, authorities said.
Christopher is four-feet-tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair with a crew-style haircut, the release states. He was last seen wearing a size extra-large T-shirt and shorts with sneakers.
His sister Kayleigh is four-feet-tall and weighs approximately 45 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair with a shoulder-length braided hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a size small T-shirt and shorts with pink sneakers.
The siblings were last known to be with Brittney Hammond, a Middletown resident who may be operating a 2021 white Honda Pilot bearing Maryland tag 4ES6629, according to the FCSO.
Anyone who has seen the children or has information that could lead to their location is asked to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-087510.
This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.