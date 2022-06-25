The flow of rainbow capes, shirts, and hats heading into Frederick's Carroll Creek Linear Park Saturday could only mean one thing: Pride was back in downtown Frederick.
The event marked the return of Frederick Pride to the creek for the first time since 2019.
“This is an amazing turnout,” Johanna Dolan, the chair of the board of the Frederick Center, which supports and advocates for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer members of the Frederick County community and their families, said while watching the crowds stream past.
It was wonderful to see the resilience of the LGBTQ community, to see so many people who are out and determined to stay out, especially as members of the community are under attack from new laws and policies in many parts of the country, Dolan said.
At the front of a booth near the South Market Street entrance to the park, Leora Davalos stood next to a sign that said “Ask me what a Peer Recovery Specialist does.”
Specialists help people not “fall through the cracks” once they get out of rehabilitation for addiction, Davalos said.
They help clients arrange for housing, food, and other needs and services to help their recovery.
The LGBTQ community is at a high risk of struggling with recovery, as they might not have the support of family or other community members who heterosexual cisgender people have available, Davalos said.
Connections and fellowship, which are powerful tools for battling addiction, can be a struggle for LGBTQ people, Dolan added.
If someone is out to some people but not to everyone, the need to keep secrets and build walls around parts of their life can feed some of the same struggles that hinder recovery from addiction, they said.
“It's all about stigma,” they said.
At the park's amphitheater, Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor and County Executive Jan Gardner welcomed the crowd.
Gardner read a resolution that the county stands together to guarantee freedom and opportunity, and opposes all forms of discrimination.
She noted that Pride Month falls in June, the anniversary of the Stonewall riots in 1969, when protests erupted after police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in New York City's Greenwich Village.
“It's time to stand up to make sure we protect all of our rights,” Gardner said.
O'Connor said it's an honor to lead a city that welcomes and affirms everyone.
Referring to several recent U.S. Supreme Court cases and new laws in various parts of the country, O'Connor urged the crowd to make their voices heard at the ballot box in upcoming elections.
“The stakes have never been higher,” he said. “Vote. Vote. Vote.”
Under one tent, Felicia Kimble handed out information about PFLAG, an organization dedicated to providing support, education and advocacy for members of the LGBTQ community and their families.
It's a personal issue for Kimble, whose oldest child identifies as nonbinary.
PFLAG lets her advocate for her child and other members of the LGBTQ community, Kimble said.
“Allies come in all shapes and sizes,” she said.
