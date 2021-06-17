There’s a photograph of the exact moment when Lt. Carla Raymer and Lt. Chris Raymer learned they’d be stationed in Frederick for their first appointment as members of the Salvation Army corps.
It was June 4, 2017 — the day of their commencement from the Salvation Army seminary in Atlanta and their commissioning. They’re standing in a spotlight, wearing navy blue uniforms. Carla has their son, Lucas, on her hip. He was 2-year-old then, and she’d dressed him up like baby Prince George, an outfit complete with shiny black shoes and socks pulled up his chubby calves. Everyone is beaming. Carla seems caught mid-laugh.
At the time, the couple had no idea where Frederick was. The only time Chris had ever been to Maryland was when he was a kid. His family had visited his uncle in Baltimore one Christmas. All they knew was that the city would become their home for at least three years, and they would use that time to immerse themselves in the community, preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in whatever form they might arise.
For the past four years, that is exactly what the Raymers have done. As they watched their family grow by two more little ones, they built lasting relationships with others who were dedicated to caring for Frederick’s most vulnerable and did all they could to amplify and enhance their efforts.
But now it’s time for Carla and Chris to move on. On Sunday, they’ll be headed to their second appointment, driving 325 miles to Greensboro, North Carolina.
“We have changed lives here in Frederick, but people have changed our lives even more,” Chris said during a conversation on the patio behind the Frederick Coffee Company & Cafe. “We will never, never forget our first appointment. We’ll never forget Frederick.”
It’s clear that Frederick won’t soon forget Chris and Carla, either. Leaders of community organizations shared memories of working with the couple over the past four years, with many remarking that the two became more involved in the city than any previous pair of Salvation Army pastors they’d known. They praised Chris and Carla’s devotion to and compassion for their fellow human beings — especially Frederick’s homeless population — and stressed that they would be missed.
Leigh Adams, executive director of the Ausherman Family Foundation, remembered the first time she met Chris. It was at a luncheon the foundation hosted for executive directors of nonprofits shortly after he and Carla arrived in the city. He just seemed so engaged, Adams said.
“I knew from that moment, from that very first day, that he was going to be an engaged nonprofit leader and be a really important part of the community,” she said.
It didn’t take long for her to realize how right her first impression had been.
Adams and other community leaders have long known that Frederick was in desperate need for a day center — some place where the city’s homeless people could gather after the shelters closed for the day. For just over 10 years, the Rescue Mission has opened its dining hall as a sort of “emergency day center” when temperatures spike above 95 degrees or below 45, its director, Arnold Farlow, said. It’s just too dangerous for people to be outside in that sort of weather, he said.
When Adams and Community Foundation President and CEO Betsy Day approached Chris to explain the need for such a facility, he said he’d make sure one was created, the two recalled. In January of 2020, thanks to funding from the Community Foundation, the Ausherman Family Foundation and an anonymous donor, a day center finally opened in Rescue Mission’s building on South Street.
Two months later, the first people tested positive for COVID-19 in Maryland, marking the start of the pandemic in the state. During the beginning stages of what would become the largest surge of human need in modern history, the Salvation Army had to temporarily shut the shelter down.
But soon after the center closed its doors, Grace United Church of Christ opened theirs. The church wasn’t using its space on East Second Street to hold sermons, Chris recalled, so the Rev. Dr. Rob Apgar-Taylor offered it up to the Salvation Army to be used as a day shelter. The center has been operating out of the church since November, Chris said, offering fellowship, casework, health care and food services, along with a place to stay during the day.
Community leaders are aiming for the center to return to the Rescue Mission’s building on Aug. 16, but Chris says the readiness with which the Church of Christ’s pastor stepped up to help his neighbors exemplifies what he and his wife have found to be unique in Frederick.
The Raymers have the Salvation Army in their blood — Chris is a fifth generation “salvationist” and Carla a seventh generation — so they grew up moving around the country. But in Frederick, the couple said, the amount of collaboration they’ve seen between different community agencies and organizations is truly exceptional.
“With the work that we do, we try to do it together,” Carla said. “Because it can’t be one versus the other. It has to be us working together in order to best serve the community.”
This collaboration became especially vital when the pandemic began. All of a sudden, community care providers had to pivot to address new sources of need in the city. Chris and Carla learned to livestream sermons from their church — something that proved to be tricky, since neither are particularly tech savvy — and kept in touch with the community’s seniors by phone. When they could, Chris said, they’d send the elders care packages to let them know they were loved. Chris also became a “professional truck driver,” navigating Salvation Army vehicles from food banks to people’s homes to keep folks fed.
Life was especially challenging and scary during the early months of the pandemic for the couple; Carla was pregnant with their third child. In May of last year, she gave birth to Heidi, a beautiful baby girl. The two were relieved, but with Chris working out in the community so frequently, risk levels in their home were still heightened.
“When I came home, I would want to take a shower immediately. I didn’t want to touch my kids,” Chris recalled. “And it was hard, you know. My son would run and want to give me a hug, and, ‘No, no, no, wait, wait!’”
Even though becoming Salvation Army corps members is something that runs in both of their families, Chris and Carla didn’t think that doing so would become part of their stories. Before coming to Frederick, Chris had served as the assistant director of housekeeping at a hotel and resort company in Atlanta. Carla was going to be a schoolteacher.
But on the same day in 2014, they say they were called by God to join the Salvation Army. So, even when things got hard during the pandemic, they knew they were where they were meant to be. Serving people — that’s what the Salvation Army has done since its inception in 1865. It would take more than a pandemic to throw its mission off course.
“We’ve fought, we’ve overcome challenges. And there are still challenges — and we will continue to meet those challenges head on and overcome them,” Chris said. “But we’re grateful to God for allowing us to have volunteers and to have our incredible staff and team members to help us meet those needs.”
Although the couple has never been to Greensboro, they’re excited to get to know it as well as they know Frederick. Still, there’s so much Chris and Carla say they’ll miss about Frederick. They’ll miss Sabor de Cuba, their favorite downtown restaurant, and the view from Yellow Springs. They’ll miss their church family and their neighbors.
But Chris says they’ll be back to visit at every opportunity they have.
“It’s truly a special place,” he said. “We walk away with grateful hearts and grateful attitudes that we were able to serve in such a beautiful place as Frederick, Maryland.”
