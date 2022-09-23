Dr. LeRoy Carhart
Dr. LeRoy Carhart, the medical director for Clinics for Abortion & Reproductive Excellence, has been a target of anti-abortion violence for decades.

 Photo by Abby Zimmardi/Capital News Service

ANNAPOLIS — Charlotte’s profession is not inherently dangerous, not like the jobs of cops, firefighters, FBI agents or security professionals.

But in Charlotte’s work world, people like her are stalked, they receive death threats, their offices are broken into while they work, there are bomb scares, they are physically attacked and their family members, including children, are harassed.