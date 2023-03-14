Next month, Difference 2-17 — a “skills enrichment center” in downtown Mount Airy for adults with autism — will open at a second location, in downtown Frederick.
Difference 2-17 promotes life skills while letting the adults explore their interests on their own schedule.
The new Frederick location will be at 106 N. Market St., an intentional decision by co-owners Donna Pidel and Adebayo Sodunke to be in the heart of the downtown. It is scheduled to open on Autism Awareness Day on April 2.
“We meet everybody at their point of need, and we walk forward with them and we put them in the heart of town,” Sodunke said. “The reason is, we are so proud of what we do and who we work with that we're willing to showcase it.”
The "2-17" reference in the name of the organization represents the birthday of Donna Pidel's son Alex, who has autism.
The enrichment center lets people on the autism spectrum choose their schedule based on their needs and interests. There are art classes, cooking classes, a book club and more. There is a set-up of a grocery store and a restaurant to teach social skills and how to set a table.
The center has an occupational therapist on staff, allowing adults to explore self-help.
“We said we are not going to focus on whether you are autistic or not. We’re going to focus on you as a person. What do you want to do?” Sodunke said.
The final goal, Pidel said, is to find a person's skill set and advance it. Part of that is supported employment and volunteer opportunities to fuel independence.
“Every person has a purpose," she said. "It's our job to find that purpose with that person, so that when we introduce them to a job, or we introduce them to a volunteer opportunity, or we introduce them to just simply life skills, that we’re always accelerating and elevating that person to become an independent person."
Opening a location in Frederick was the logical next step, Pidel said. Many people who use the enrichment center now are from Frederick, but didn’t want to wait for the new location to open, she said.
Opening day will include an open house for the public to explore the new center, the people and the culture. Pidel and Sodunke say Difference 2-17 is like a family, inside and out.
“We're in the heart of Frederick, and every town that we go into, we will be in the heart of town because we're in the cafés and the restaurants and talking to people and people know us so well they actually drop by everything," Pidel said. "Everything that we do is geared toward people to include them."
