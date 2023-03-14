Autism Center
Difference 2-17, a “skills enrichment center” in downtown Mount Airy for adults with autism, will open at a second location, in downtown Frederick. The new Frederick location will be at 106 N. Market St., an intentional decision by co-owners Donna Pidel and Adebayo Sodunke to be in the heart of the downtown. It is scheduled to open on Autism Awareness Day on April 2. The owners are shown with Pidel’s son Alex, who was the inspiration to open the center.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Next month, Difference 2-17 — a “skills enrichment center” in downtown Mount Airy for adults with autism — will open at a second location, in downtown Frederick.

Difference 2-17 promotes life skills while letting the adults explore their interests on their own schedule.

