Unity Campaign logo

Editor's note

During this year's Unity Campaign, The Frederick News-Post will publish several profiles of people who have benefited from nonprofit organizations participating in the campaign.

Frederick County nonprofits are like a web, Angela Abrishami said.

They are a network; sometimes overlapping and sometimes not, but unified in their mission to help ALICE — asset limited, income constrained, employed — families in the county, Abrishami, the managing director of Frederick’s Blessings in a Backpack chapter, said.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription