Frederick County nonprofits are like a web, Angela Abrishami said.
They are a network; sometimes overlapping and sometimes not, but unified in their mission to help ALICE — asset limited, income constrained, employed — families in the county, Abrishami, the managing director of Frederick’s Blessings in a Backpack chapter, said.
United Way of Frederick County is putting the nonprofits in the spotlight for the next week and a half with the Unity Campaign, an annual large-scale concerted fundraising effort, which kick offs on Wednesday. It runs through March 19.
Thirty nonprofits are participating.
The campaign will raise money for the organizations to continue helping ALICE families.
Nearly 40% of households in Frederick County are ALICE, according to United Way.
“None of these organizations operate in a vacuum,” Ken Oldham, United Way of Frederick County’s president and CEO, said. “Their clients are receiving services from multiple entities and I think it’s really important that those partnerships continue.”
This year, Oldham said, United Way of Frederick County is hoping to get nearly 1,500 contributors.
As of Tuesday night, the campaign had recorded 223 donors. There also were 121 active fundraisers. More than $112,000 had been raised.
In 2022, the Unity Campaign raised $550,000.
The Unity Campaign has been running since 2014, Oldham said, and each year, it asks for monetary contributions. All of a donor’s money goes to the organization they choose.
There are often large sponsors that contribute every year, Oldham said, like the Ausherman Family Foundation, the Delaplaine Foundation and the Randall Charitable Trust.
William Randall, president of Randall CAP, which helps manage the family’s charitable funds, said the Randall family helped get the Unity Campaign off the ground, back when the family owned The Frederick News-Post.
As the Unity Campaign continues, the Randall family will continue supporting it, he said.
There are so many nonprofits in the county and limited money, so the campaign helps all of them get a slice of the pie.
“This is a great way that nonprofits can sort of work together and, you know, kind of get some scale,” Randall said. “Especially for some smaller or newer nonprofits, it helps them with their fundraising efforts, because it’s really kind of the lifeblood for those types of organizations.”
Blessings in a Backpack is an organization that has been participating in the campaign since its inception in 2014. The nonprofit provides food for school-aged children on the weekend who might otherwise go hungry.
But ALICE households are not just the children, and that’s what the Unity Campaign promotes, said Abrishami, one of this year’s campaign leaders. There are organizations all over the county that try to help these families, and community members forget that ALICE families might be their neighbors, she said.
“The point of the Unity Campaign is showing Frederick this is what we do, this is who we are, this is how you can help, but also give everyone a chance to have one resource to go to to learn about the various nonprofits,” she said.
Those interested in donating money to the Unity Campaign can text Unity2023 to 71777 or visit unityfrederick.com.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
