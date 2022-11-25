The Ausherman Family Foundation has awarded $50,000 to 14 organizations through its new Inclusion, Diversity and Equity-Aligned Grants.
The new initiative launched this year was aimed at "working directly with Black-led nonprofits in Frederick," the foundation said in a press release.
- African American Resources Cultural and Heritage Society (AARCH)
- Association of Nigerians in Frederick
- Basketball Coaches Without Boundaries
- Black Advancement
- BlackFrederick.com
- Each 1 Teach 1
- Empowering Community Leaders Network (ECLN)
- Frederick Club of the National Association of Negro Business & Professional Women's Club, Inc.
- Helping Hands Global
- Keep Still Cares
- Living Well Youth Works
- National Association for Black Veterans Western Maryland Chapter
- Sertoma Basketball
- The Honors Class
The foundation said it received 21 applications for the grants.
Most applicants are receiving funding for the first time.
The foundation said the grant will be available again next year for two cycles.
The grants are meant, among other things, to help "remove barriers grounded in systemic inequities for Black-led service organizations in Frederick County," according to the foundation.
"We're excited about how Ausherman Family Foundation encouraged and embraced this project,” said Denise Rollins, who chaired the advisory committee that reviewed grants.” From the beginning, we all agreed that it was about access, awareness, and aptitude as we opened doors for those who may have traditionally been overlooked. AFF added action to that equation, and we can't wait to see the results from investing in organizations that are serving so many diverse constituencies."
