When Autumn Myers talks about the two little girls she and her partner are fostering, her face cracks open into a huge smile.
The younger of the sisters is a “wildflower” in a bed of roses. Her big sister is a “super smart” tattletale with a memory like an elephant’s.
Both girls — who are a little older than toddlers — are brave. And, Myers said with a smile, they’re competitive. Especially the older one.
“She’s your girl that if you and her were walking to the mailbox and you fell, she would call for help. She would ask to help your boo-boo and she would help you get up,” Myers said. “If she thought you were racing her to the mailbox, she would hip-check you, step over your prone body, then nanny nanny boo boo you on her way back.”
For a year and a half, the home Myers and David Roloff share in Point of Rocks has been a cyclone of laughter, tears, messy art projects and stuffed animals.
The couple was recently named Frederick County’s Foster Parents of the Year by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments for the exceptional care they’ve given to the two little girls. The couple also was praised for the dedication they’ve shown to maintaining the children’s relationship with their birth parents and siblings.
At the request of the Frederick County Department of Social Services, The Frederick News-Post is not naming the children or sharing their ages to protect their privacy.
But even as Myers and Roloff were falling slowly but surely in love with the sisters and teaching them how to ride waves at the beach, they’ve always known the children’s place in their home may not be permanent.
They didn’t become foster parents to break up a family, said Myers, a media specialist for Northwest High School in Germantown. They became foster parents because they have a good family and want to provide children with tools for success.
So long as family reunification is a safe and healthy option, that will always be the couple’s goal.
“It’s going to hurt,” Myers said of possibly letting go of the girls. “And it’s going to be really, really hard. And we will probably be miserable. And we will push through and wait for the next ones.”
‘You never knew you needed’
Myers and Roloff were walking through Frederick’s In The Streets festival four years ago when the sky opened up and it began pouring rain.
Not wanting to get soaked, the couple ducked beneath the nearest tent. It turned out to belong to the Department of Social Services.
“OK,” Myers remembers thinking. “This is weird.”
She and Roloff, a civilian digital imaging technician for the Montgomery County Police Department, got together in 2015 after meeting on the free version of the Canadian dating service Plenty of Fish.
Neither knew if they wanted to have babies of their own, but when they moved to their home in Point of Rocks, they agreed its would be great for raising kids. They had been talking about what it would be like to foster.
Now, experts were standing in front of them, answering their questions and talking them through their hesitations.
Soon after that, the couple started the long process of becoming foster parents. It didn’t take long for the foster community to become indispensable to them.
Foster parents are quick to help one another, Myers said. They’ll organize meal trains, offer to pick up prescriptions, provide fast advice and eagerly pass along supplies like bed rails, clothing and car seats.
“It’s a group of people you never knew you needed,” Myers said, “and now you can’t imagine living without.”
Getting the call
The phone rang on Dec. 15, 2020.
Two sisters, both toddlers, were ready for placement. Roloff and Myers had to prepare to bring them home — and fast.
Soon, they were meeting the little girls and shoving car seats into the back of their Prius.
The older of the sisters started screaming the second her aunt drove away, then continued screaming for hours and hours.
Roloff and Myers gave them baths when they got home and dressed them in warm pajamas. Even though the couple had two twin beds ready for the girls, the sisters slept together that first night.
A year and a half later, the girls have taken over their home.
Their little faces smile from photos hanging in the living room, which is a maze of their toys. Buckets of chalk and two Disney princess-themed bike helmets sat on the front porch on a recent afternoon.
“It’s like you can’t picture life without them,” Roloff said.
‘That is what matters’
A well-meaning friend recently asked Myers if she and Roloff would throw a party if a judge ruled that the girls would be with them permanently.
“I feel like 2018 me would have been like, ‘Hell, yeah, I’m gonna throw a party! I’m gonna throw the biggest party in the world!’ ” Myers said. “In 2022, Dave and I are like, ‘No.’ Because how do we look at [two young children] and tell them that we’re celebrating they’re living with us? Because [the older girl] knows that means that she is not living with Mommy.”
The past year and a half has been a period of growth for Roloff and Myers, and this change in perspective is just one lesson they’ve learned.
Another one? It costs them nothing to be kind.
It’s not their job to judge the parents of any child they foster. Most of the time, the parents are already “climbing uphill with rocks coming down,” Myers said.
“Dave and I don’t have food insecurity. We don’t have housing insecurity. And we don’t have job insecurity,” she said. “We’re just pretty ordinary, probably really lucky, middle-class Americans. We don’t have those rocks coming at us downhill.”
Still, Myers feels an “unspoken weight” of wanting to do the right thing all the time.
It’s something she imagines biological parents also carry. But even though she and Roloff don’t know everything the girls they’re caring for have gone through, they know they’ve experienced hard times.
“We’re human. And our girls are human. And their mom and dad are human,” she said. “Like, there’s all these moving human parts, right? And you make mistakes. But in this case, they’ve already lost and gained so much. And so you don’t want anything that you’re doing to add on to that weight for them.”
When it comes to making parenting decisions, Roloff and Myers do their best to make sure they’re on the same page as the girls’ biological mom and dad. The biological parents’ photos can be seen all over their home.
The little girls call Roloff “Davs.” Myers is “AA,” which is what her nephew started calling her when “Auntie Autumn” was too hard to say.
“Whether they’re here for three weeks or forever, it doesn’t matter what they call us,” Myers said. “It matters how they feel every morning when they wake up here. That is what matters.”
A full house
The two girls were whirlwinds of energy on a recent afternoon.
One second, they were bouncing on their beds. The next, they were hitting each other with their pillows. It’s OK, they told a reporter. They were allowed to.
“Oh, somebody’s not telling the truth,” Myers called from the kitchen.
In her experience, people often talk about what’s hard about being a foster parent before they get to what’s so rewarding about it.
Yes, there are challenges, Myers is quick to admit.
And during these times — when she finds Sharpie drawings all over her walls or when the younger girl coats herself in paint and tap dances on a newly installed hardwood floor — it’s her job to stay calm and address the children with patience.
But the upsides make everything worth it.
On the same day as the unsanctioned pillow fight, Roloff listened to the older of the sisters chatter about what she had drawn that afternoon at day care.
“Most rewarding?” he said, gazing at her. “That smile.”
Good story. Please follow up with another story elaborating on the state of the foster care program in Frederick county as well as statewide. Let’s have some data driven analysis of what is working & where improvements can be made.
Kudos to Autumn Myers and David Roloff. What a beautiful couple.
