Sunday wasn’t a typical day of worship for Frederick’s Collective Church.
Instead of gathering in a red brick building off of Buckeystown Pike, the non-denominational church’s congregation met on the pavement in front of Weis Markets on Prospect Boulevard. Under an overcast sky, dozens of volunteers weighed cans of soup, boxes of macaroni and cheese and other grocery items bought for the families served by Blessings in a Backpack, the Frederick Rescue Mission and West Frederick Middle School.
Make no mistake, though — Pastor Michael Bartlett did not think of Sunday as a day when church was cancelled.
“This is church,” he said earnestly, gesturing at the crowd of people unloading grocery carts filled with cans and boxes. “Whether or not it’s in a building and we’re worshiping and preaching a message or we’re meeting the needs, it’s church. It’s what we’re supposed to do.”
Sunday marked the Collective Church’s second annual “grocery store buyout.” In 2019, during its first buyout, members of its congregation and the greater Frederick community purchased 6,500 pounds of grocery items within a three hour time span.
The church decided not to hold the drive last year due to the pandemic, but it was back in full-force on Sunday. Families roamed the parking lot, many pushing strollers and holding the hands of small children, while volunteers stacked plastic bins full of donated food. The goal for this year’s buyout was scribbled on a whiteboard posted beside a small black tent at the center of the action: 8,000 pounds of grocery items.
Before even an hour had passed, the church was well on its way of meeting its target. By 9:45 a.m., shoppers had already donated over 3,000 pounds of groceries. By 11 a.m., that number had more than doubled.
So, Danielle Sexton, the “Next Steps” and local engagement director at the church, had a bit more of an ambitious goal in mind than the one drawn on the whiteboard.
“Today, my goal is to beat it,” she said, smiling.
The food collected on Sunday is needed now more than ever in Frederick County. From 2017 to 2018, the number of people who were food insecure in the area — meaning they lacked reliable access to a sufficient amount of affordable and nutritious food — increased from 15,8000 to 24,350, according to data from Feeding America.
During the acute period of financial instability brought about by the pandemic, things have only gotten worse. Although the number of people seeking assistance from the Rescue Mission’s food distribution center dropped off for a period, as Frederick residents could lean on stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits, the population the nonprofit serves each week is now on the rise again, said Brian Disney, who works in food distribution for the organization.
Sunday’s event will help the organization continue providing aid that is crucial to the Frederick community, Disney said. He knows first-hand how important the Rescue Mission’s services are — he was hired by the organization after graduating from its recovery program. Now, he is able to give back to the nonprofit through his job.
“It’s two-fold. It’s kind of like a bonus, if you know what I mean,” he said, his eyes twinkling. “I get paid to help people.”
The groceries donated to Blessings in a Backpack and West Frederick Middle School will specifically go toward combating food insecurity among children in the community. According to data gathered by the county’s office for children and families in 2018 and 2019, over 14,000 kids in the county struggle with hunger-related issues. This need is most concentrated in the city of Frederick, which had a childhood hunger rate of 312.7 per 1,000 at the time of the data collection.
Supporting the kids at West Frederick Middle School and Blessings in a Backpack — an organization that supplies school-aged children who might otherwise go hungry with food for the weekends — is a cause that’s personal to Bartlett. For one, the middle school is where the Collective Church first started meeting when Bartlett helped start it in 2017. He also realized a few years ago that he used to get reduced-cost school lunches when he was growing up in Loudon County.
That’s “why I think I’m so passionate about it,” he said. “My family benefited from this.”
Two years ago, the Collective Church organized the grocery store buyout as an event mainly to benefit Blessings in a Backpack. But that day, over 300 people showed up to shop for those who couldn’t afford to. And they took the title of the drive literally — the crowd bought every single box of macaroni and cheese Weis had in stock that day, Bartlett remembered.
“To be honest, we just underestimated what people would do on a Sunday at a Weis Market,” he said.
This year, the church expanded the scope of the buyout, adding two more organizations it planned to support. In all, 80 people signed up to volunteer at the event, Bartlett said. A small crowd of them stood underneath the black tent in the parking lot, clapping and cheering every time someone pushed a grocery cart filled with donations past them.
Nearby, Sexton laughed as the group whooped and applauded.
“I didn’t even tell them to do this and they’ve just been doing it for every person,” she said.
Sunday’s drive drew people of all ages. Teens and tweens tagged along with their parents, helping push shopping carts and stack boxes. One kid, a baseball cap turned backwards on his head, raced back and forth across the parking lot, returning empty shopping carts to the front of the store.
Seeing young people contribute to the buyout was exciting for Bartlett. Ultimately, he said, the goal of the drive was to create a kind of culture shift — to encourage people to look outside of themselves and take steps to lift up others in their community. Actions that may seem small at the time often turn out to have a big impact, he said.
“We’re just trying to get people — whether it’s our church or this community — to remember every single day, you can do something and make a difference,” he said.
