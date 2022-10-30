Since 2002, the Community Foundation of Frederick County has recognized people who are selfless in their time, energy, and talents to make a difference in the lives of others.
The 2022 Wertheimer Fellows for Excellence in Volunteerism will be honored on Nov. 17 at our 36th Annual Report to the Community.
The awards are made possible by a bequest from the late Janis Miller Wertheimer, a well-known Frederick businesswoman and prolific volunteer. Her legacy of giving continues through The Janis Miller Wertheimer Endowment Fund with the Community Foundation.
Each Wertheimer Fellow receives $25,000 from The Janis Miller Wertheimer Endowment Fund to either add to an existing Community Foundation fund or create a new fund. The Wertheimer Fund also provides a $2,000 grant to a nonprofit of choice by the Youth in Action honoree.
The Rev. Dr. Barbara Kershner Daniel has given her time and energy to local organizations — leading major fundraising initiatives, serving on boards, advocating for those in need and participating in relief trips in the U.S. and abroad.
Currently the senior pastor at Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ, Barbara has volunteered for organizations including The Frederick Center, The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs, YMCA of Frederick, Frederick Area Ministerial Association, Frederick Junior Fire Company and Rotary Club of Carroll Creek.
Some of her most notable achievements include leading the Frederick Area School Supply Drive for 12 years, providing hundreds of students each year with needed school supplies. She has been a tireless advocate of The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs emergency family shelter. She has been outspoken about the need for a permanent family shelter.
Peter Brehm, a past Wertheimer Fellow, nominated Barbara. He wrote that she will ask “where am I needed?,” then “how can I help?”
“Her focus has always been to support marginalized populations through a tireless commitment of time and talent. Barbara has been willing to serve as a leading advocate for social justice in the Frederick Community,” Brehm wrote.
Barbara will contribute her 2022 Wertheimer Fellow for Excellence in Volunteerism Award to the existing Community Service Fund of Evangelical Reformed Church.
Mary Giles Ellis has provided decades of valuable services to Frederick County, especially for individuals in underserved ALICE households and senior citizens.
Mary has worked for or volunteered at a range of charitable organizations since the 1990s, including:
- the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, as its first managing director and CFO
- Habitat for Humanity, overseeing public relations activities
- Heartly House, as interim chief operations officer and on the Board of Directors, and managing the annual children’s holiday gift drive
- the Friends of the Child Advocacy Center, as publicity chair
- Supporting Older Adults Through Resources(SOAR), for which she volunteers with board governance, grant writing, and operations.
For more than eight years, she has dedicated her efforts to the United Way of Frederick County, for which she is on the board of directors. She is the governance chair and assists with grant writing and other projects.
Mary’s impact goes beyond dollars. Her commitment to helping local nonprofits become mature, self-reliant and efficient has enriched, and perhaps saved, the lives of many.
According to Leslie Schultz, SOAR's founder and executive director: “She is a one-of-a-kind marvel with her vast knowledge and understanding of nonprofit organizations. To say you care is one thing. To write a check is another. To actually show up and offer your time to organizations that are in need and offer tangible assistance is what Mary does best.”
With her 2022 Wertheimer Fellow for Excellence in Volunteerism Award, Mary will establish The Friends of SOAR Fund to support administrative and program costs of service for seniors in need in Frederick County.
Claire Mathews, the Wertheimer Youth in Action honoree, is a senior at Frederick High School.
Claire puts others before herself, as shown by the many ways she gives back to her community. This year, Claire was recognized as a Dr. Ben Carson Scholar for her academic achievements and commitment to volunteering.
A dedicated Girl Scout, Claire helps with initiatives like working as a camp aide, teaching youths at the Brunswick STEM Camp, creating pumpkin pie mix to donate to food banks at Thanksgiving, and supporting an array of events and projects.
Claire supports community activities at her church and helps with projects with the Academy for the Fine Arts and Frederick Children’s Chorus.
She is described as trustworthy, responsible, respectful, fair and caring. Frederick County Public School teacher Sandra Zimmerman, who nominated Claire, wrote: “Claire’s ability to lead, yet stay out of the limelight, I believe has encouraged others to follow in her footsteps. She cares for her community with such grace. Those young and old tend to gravitate to Claire.”
With her Wertheimer Youth in Action Award, Claire will provide a grant to the Academy for the Fine Arts summer camp.
Barbara, Mary and Claire are unsung heroes making a difference and touching many lives. Our thanks to them for how they care for our community and those in it.
Elizabeth Y. Day is president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Frederick County, a nonprofit that connects people who care with causes that matter. It works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to carry out their charitable intentions through educational scholarships and grants to nonprofits. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.