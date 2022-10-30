Community Foundation logo

Since 2002, the Community Foundation of Frederick County has recognized people who are selfless in their time, energy, and talents to make a difference in the lives of others.

The 2022 Wertheimer Fellows for Excellence in Volunteerism will be honored on Nov. 17 at our 36th Annual Report to the Community.

the Rev. Barbara Kershner Daniel
Mary Giles Ellis
Claire Mathews
