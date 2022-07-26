The Community Foundation of Frederick County is accepting strategic grant applications through Aug. 15.
The fiscal year 2023 grant cycle will allow organizations to apply for program grants to support services related to human needs identified by the Community Foundation, according to a news release from the foundation.
Supporting families with children, preparing for an aging population and responding to substance use disorder were identified as the top needs in the county in a 2018 study commissioned by the foundation. A 2022 update of the that study found that affordable housing, mental health and disparities in service delivery related to diversity are among the top needs in the county today.
The Community Foundation will continue to address the needs found in the 2018 study with a focus on the areas of need identified in 2022, the release said.
Funding for these grants is made possible through strategic funding partners and donors to the Forever Frederick County campaign.
To be eligible, an organization must certify it is one of the following and in good standing:
- a 501(c)(3) nonprofit
- a government agency applying for an extraordinary project that is not funded by tax revenue
- a religious organization requesting funding for nonsectarian activities
- a civic group that is not a 501(c)(3) requesting funding for a community cause.
