After someone ruined the food in the outdoor Frederick Community Fridge this week, the Frederick community rallied to fill it back up.

Bri Goldman said volunteers who fill the fridge learned Wednesday morning that someone had taken a bite out of every single piece of produce in the fridge. The person had also opened and dumped out food cans and baby formula in the pantry next to the fridge.

What cretin would think this was a cool thing to do?

