A carnival game set up by the Frederick County Conservative Club on Monday night caused a rift between the group and the volunteers hosting the carnival.
Next to its booth at the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company’s annual carnival, the conservative club had placed large cardboard printouts of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The leaders’ mouths were cut out, and visitors were invited to toss socks filled with dried beans through the resulting hole.
Fred Propheter, the club’s president, said the game was “all in good fun," a joking nod to the phrase “put a sock in it.” But some visitors found the signs to be sexually suggestive and inappropriate for an event aimed at families with young children.
The volunteer fire department told the club to remove the signs or leave the carnival. Propheter took down the game but said he’s now considering legal action.
The game drew visitors to his club’s tent, Propheter said, and the club might lose revenue now that it’s gone. Propheter contends the decision was politically motivated, making it a violation of the First Amendment.
“If it was Donald Trump or George Bush, nobody would have said a word,” Propheter said.
Volunteer fire department President Jim Graham, meanwhile, said the decision — which came after he received complaints from community members — was aimed at maintaining the carnival’s family-friendly atmosphere. It had nothing to do with politics, he added.
“This is a positive event for the community, and we don’t want anything that’s happening out here to detract from that,” Graham said. “The derogatory stuff from [the conservative club] — or anybody else — is not something we’re going to tolerate. It doesn’t have anything to do with them. It’s just the way it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.