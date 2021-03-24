Even before the first COVID-19 case in Frederick County, members of the Asian community felt the effects of racism associated with the virus.
In February 2020, the Asian American Center of Frederick (AACF) held a mentoring group for local students. The children were asked to write down what’s on their mind, said Elizabeth Chung, executive director of the center.
An 11-year-old boy from Burma — now called Myanmar — wrote something to the effect of, “Being Asian did not bring the virus.” Chung was troubled to see someone so young who’d already experienced discrimination, and she tried to comfort him.
More than a year later, Chung worries what that little boy thought when he learned of the shootings in the Atlanta area March 16. A 21-year-old white man is accused of shootings at three massage parlors and killing eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent, the Associated Press reported. Investigators have said the shooter confessed to the killings but said they don’t appear to be racially motivated.
The ripple effect of that violence could be seen in Frederick Wednesday night, as a diverse crowd of roughly 75 people gathered in a parking lot outside the Frederick Towne Mall for a vigil hosted by the AACF.
The Asian population makes up about 5 percent of Frederick County; Chung estimates there are between 14,000 and 15,000 Asian residents in the county.
Young children and adults held signs at the vigil that read, “Stop Asian hate.” Most attendees clutched burning candles cradled inside plastic cups. Chalk markings directed people where to stand, encouraging a physically distanced gathering. Police officers, elected officials and community leaders offered words of solidarity. Some speakers issued a call to action, pleading with their neighbors not to stand by silently when they encounter acts of racism.
Chung, in an interview, said Asians in general have experienced heightened discrimination throughout the pandemic. When people use slurs to describe COVID-19, Chung said Asians feel they’re being blamed, and with that feeling comes fear. She said some members of the Asian community are nervous to provide their personal information to get a vaccine or apply for COVID-19 relief for their businesses. They worry where that information will go.
“The safety is becoming more and more concerning, even for me in my agency because I carry the name, the Asian American Center of Frederick,” Chung said. “I asked my staff to be extra cautious, you know, that when they do work in the office, don’t try to stay late.”
The AACF has been serving the community for 16 years and consists of 200-some volunteers, according to Chung. They offer English classes, translation services, organize the Frederick Community Health Fair, help people navigate the citizenship process and promote Asian heritage, among other initiatives.
One of the speakers at the vigil was the Rev. San Thuan, representing Falam Baptist Church, located in Frederick.
“We the Asians face two pandemics. One is COVID-19, and the other one is Asian hate crime,” Thuan said.
Like him, Thuan’s church members mostly hail from Burma. When the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t keep them apart, 120 members gather for worship in a space they rent in Frederick. Outside of the sanctuary, they spend time at the church office at another Frederick address, not unlike a community center. It’s a place for fellowship, Thuan said, and a place they should feel safe.
“My church members feel that, ‘Wow, it’s not safe. We think, maybe ... there are people who hate us,’” Thuan said in an interview.
To make them feel more secure, AACF has applied for funding through the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention to install security cameras at the church office.
Thuan believes Frederick is relatively safe, and he finds the community welcoming but said the security cameras would make them feel safer. Children come to the church office, he said, and they don’t want to worry about who might be outside.
Though Thuan feels at home in Frederick County, his experiences with discrimination elsewhere linger with him. While he was a Ph.D. student in Philadelphia about 13 years ago, a group of young people threw eggs at him and his friend while they were walking past a basketball game. Another time in Philly, someone called him a “Chinaman” and told him to go home, Thuan said.
Thuan knows the power words can have. At the vigil, he called upon people to stop using discriminatory language to describe COVID-19. He fears such words may embolden insensitive people to act violently or discriminate against Asians.
Thuan encouraged attendees to stand up to hate crimes and discrimination against any race. There is no neutral ground, he said, and being silent only helps those who do harm.
The pastor told the News-Post he wants the general public to know Asians are good, hardworking people who want to improve society.
“We are trying to be the best citizens in this country as well. We are not bad people,” Thuan said in an interview. “We are your brothers and sisters, we are not your enemies.”
