The Delaplaine Foundation has announced the members of its Community Advisory Council, made up of six volunteer community members who will be a resource for the foundation’s board of trustees.
Community Advisory Council members will each represent one of the Delaplaine Foundation’s six areas of focus — the arts and culture, educational advancement, health, human services, historical preservation and spiritual enlightenment, according to a press release.
"These folks will serve as added voices that reflect more of our diverse community," Marlene Young, president of the Delaplaine Foundation, said in a phone interview on Thursday.
She said the council members will be "extra eyes and ears of the community," and will represent "every aspect of the community."
Since 2001, the Delaplaine Foundation has awarded more than $20 million in grants to more than 300 nonprofit organizations, Young wrote in an op-ed for the News-Post in May.
The deadline for the Foundation's next grant cycle, which is open to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and 509(a) tax-exempt public institutions, is Oct. 1.
The Delaplaine Foundation established the Community Advisory Council in response to Frederick County’s growing economic and demographic diversity, socioeconomic inequities the pandemic accentuated and an increasing number of grant applications the foundation has received.
“As the foundation’s assets and the number of annual grant applications have grown, so, too, has the examination of our stewardship,” Young wrote in May.
The council will be a source of specialized knowledge, experience and insight for the board of trustees, the press release states.
The Foundation received 25 nominations for the council, Young said. Nominees to the board were required to live or work in Frederick County and they could not be employed by, or have served on, the board of any nonprofit organization that has received grant funding from the Delaplaine Foundation.
Community Advisory Council members will serve two-year terms and are expected to attend two to four meetings per year. The six members are:
• Catherine Moreland, who recently retired as CEO of The Delaplaine Arts Center, where she worked for 26 years, will represent the cultural arts community.
• Alyce Luck, who has more than 30 years of experience working for Frederick County Public Schools, will represent the education community.
• Jacqueline Dougé, a public health expert practicing pediatric medicine and previously a deputy health officer for the Frederick County Health Department, will represent the health community.
• Denis Superczynski, a principal planner for the Frederick County government and the planning manager and co-author of The Livable Frederick Master Plan, will represent the historic preservation community.
• Irene Packer-Halsey, who has represented the Latino community in connection with the Police Activities League, the Frederick County Community College Diversity Council and the Mental Health Association of Frederick County, will represent the human services community.
• Lorenzo York, who for 29 years was a chaplain in the U.S. Navy and is the co-founder and CEO of the Empowering Community Leaders Network, which fosters leadership development for middle school girls, will represent the spiritual enlightenment community.
Blair Wilson, program manager for the Delaplaine Foundation, will serve as chair of the Community Advisory Council.
