The Delaplaine Foundation has announced the members of its Community Advisory Council, made up of six volunteer community members who will be a resource for the foundation’s board of trustees.

Community Advisory Council members will each represent one of the Delaplaine Foundation’s six areas of focus — the arts and culture, educational advancement, health, human services, historical preservation and spiritual enlightenment, according to a press release.

Catherine Moreland photo

Catherine Moreland
Alyce Luck photo

Alyce Luck
Jacqueline Dougé photo
Jacqueline Dougé
Denis Superczynski photo
Denis Superczynski
Irene Packer-Halsey photo

Irene Packer-Halsey
Lorenzo York photo
Lorenzo York

