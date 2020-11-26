The Salvation Army of Frederick County is still looking for volunteers for its signature Red Kettle Drive, but the group is on pace to make more money than it did in 2019.
Lt. Chris Raymer said the Salvation Army has set a goal of $115,000 in donations this year. Initially, he didn’t think that amount could be reached.
But red kettle volunteers have already collected more than $20,000 through Monday after beginning the drive on Nov. 13, Raymer said. They didn’t hit that number until Black Friday in 2019—meaning they’re roughly $5,000-6,000 ahead in a year-to-year comparison.
“We’re incredibly grateful,” Raymer said. “We’re hoping and praying that momentum continues through Christmas Eve.”
That’s when the drive will end at more than a dozen locations countywide. Raymer said because of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been great demand this year.
Those in need can call the Salvation Army for rental and utility assistance, along with help with medical bills and prescription costs.
Despite the fundraising success, volunteers are still needed, Raymer said. He understands many might not want to stand for two or more hours at a time, possibly interacting with many shoppers and possibly exposing themselves to the coronavirus.
But those who do volunteer are provided masks, gloves, an apron and disinfecting wipes, he said.
The work and donations are important, according to Raymer, who said he’s been at the Salvation Army of Frederick County for nearly four years, and the charity has seen its most calls for assistance this year.
“People are really, really hurting, but the neat thing about this county is ... there are a lot of generous people, there are a lot of great agencies and social service organizations working in this county,” he said. “So it’s been a really neat thing this year to see collaboration among community partners.”
John Giles and Rebecca Wightman were both volunteering as bell ringers at separate entrances at the Walmart off of Md. 26 Tuesday.
Giles said he had seen more donations Tuesday than his prior two years of volunteering.
“I like [being a bell ringer] because I get to meet more people,” said Giles, 65, of Frederick. “People are really nice, and I talk to the kids and everything.”
Wightman, 46, of Frederick, heard about the opportunity to volunteer from a friend, and he enjoys working for a charity that helps make Christmas better for local kids in need.
“It’s a lovely experience. Everyone’s so friendly,” Wightman said.
