The Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless recently received $50,800 from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program's National Board for "emergency basic needs."

According to a news release, local nonprofits and other similar organizations can apply for money to fund food services, cleaning supplies for shelters and food banks, small equipment under $300, rent/mortgage/utility assistance and emergency hotel/motel lodging, among other needs.

Organizations can apply for grants, and administrative funds can be up to 2 percent of the overall request. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 19, and only agencies and organizations, not individuals, can apply.

"Applicants must demonstrate the capacity to deliver emergency shelter and assistance programs. All awarded funds must be used by Oct. 31, 2021," according to the news release. 

For more information or an application, contact Kathryn Welty at 301-606-0753 or kfwelty@gmail.com.

