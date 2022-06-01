Local nonprofits will give away food, clothes and more to those in need on Monday along the Golden Mile.
The “Golden Mile Giveaway” will occur from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot by Warehouse Cinemas and The Home Depot, facing Md. 40, the Frederick Rescue Mission said in a news release.
The public is invited to receive free donations, the release said, including hygiene items, fresh and nonperishable food, and take part in prayer.
The rescue mission will be joined by the Frederick County Health Department, the Golden Mile Alliance, the Asian American Center, the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership and Habitat for Humanity.
A drive-thru will be available for groceries only. Guests are welcome to park and walk up to receive additional items.
All are welcome, according to the rescue mission.
— Mary Grace Keller
Nothing holy is free…
