Greg Jones sat down on a wooden pallet in the shade and took off his wide-brimmed hat.
It had been a little under two hours since the Frederick Rescue Mission’s food and clothing giveaway had begun in the parking lot of Warehouse Cinemas on the Golden Mile on Monday afternoon, and his voice was already fading.
Even though the distribution hadn’t been scheduled to start until 3 p.m., Mission staff members and volunteers found a long line of cars stretching across the open pavement when they arrived to set up an hour early.
It was a clear demonstration of the need in the surrounding community. It also gave Jones and other members of the event’s prayer team the chance to spend more time with people waiting for the giveaway to begin.
Jones, a pastor at the Frederick Church of The Brethren, walked up and down the line of vehicles, offering to pray with passengers. Ninety-eight percent said yes, he said. By 4:30 p.m., he’d prayed with around 35 people.
“They just need to be reminded that they’re valuable,” he said. “Sometimes society tosses them away, but God never does.”
By the time the event had finished, 323 cars had passed through the Mission’s food distribution assembly line.
Volunteers packed cardboard boxes stacked with fresh and nonperishable groceries into the trunks of vehicles. Others helped community members choose from piles of free clothing, hygiene products, diapers and other supplies.
Under the shade of a tent, the Frederick County Health Department offered HIV and COVID-19 testing, along with vaccines and training on how to administer Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses.
José Castro and Olga Torres saw the event while they were driving past and decided to stop. The couple, who live on the Golden Mile, had never come to a Rescue Mission giveaway before. They picked up T-shirts for themselves and for Torres’s mother and some Listerine.
It was also Chase Axline and Mia Egerman’s first time at a Rescue Mission distribution. The couple picked up some Narcan and mouthwash and got tested for HIV.
Axline and Egerman have money to purchase food and clothing, but were glad to see the local nonprofit supplying folks who aren’t so fortunate with what they need. Egerman was also happy to see the health department offer HIV testing. Breaking down the stigma surrounding the virus is important, she said.
“Everyone should get tested,” she said. “It’s a community issue. It’s a society issue.”
Inspired by the Golden Mile supply distribution events that the youth mentorship organization, I Believe in Me, hosted earlier in the pandemic, the Mission hosted its first giveaway in December. It held another in March.
Now, the nonprofit is working with other community organizations to determine what assistance families across Frederick County will need in the coming months, said Jasmine Sneed, partnership development director for the Mission.
“It’s interesting. as we all are trying to look at our crystal balls,” she said.
Julia Camerieri, a bilingual community health worker with the Asian American Center of Frederick, helped survey people at Monday's distribution about the need and challenges they're facing.
She spoke with people who described to her the difficulties of living without health insurance and finding the time to learn English when they work up to seven days per week.
She heard from people who live in overcrowded houses, making it a challenge for residents to quarantine if they contract COVID-19, and for reasons beyond the pandemic.
“It’s not healthy,” Camerieri said, “when you have a house just for three people, but you have 10 people. It’s not healthy at all.”
Jones, the pastor, recalled a conversation he had that afternoon.
A woman asked him to pray for her family members who are experiencing health challenges. But as they continued talking, the woman shared with him that she was also experiencing health problems.
“Stop and think about the condition of our world today with all the anger, all the hate,” Jones said. “Along comes this woman who’s carrying a big burden of her own. And the first thought on her heart was somebody else.”
“What a tremendous difference we would see in our world today, if the rest of us could catch that.”
