Increased demand and outreach due to the coronavirus pandemic has left the cupboards barren and in need of donations at the Frederick Community Action Agency food bank. 

The Frederick Community Action Agency has been giving out as much as 1,000 pounds of food per week to people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic that left thousands jobless and in need of food security, said Chris Bard, supervisor of food and nutrition services for the food bank.

The food bank does food drops Monday through Friday throughout the city that serve anyone who is in need, Bard said. People can also access the pantry to get food they need at the community action agency, so long as they are a Frederick County resident, Bard said. 

Along with the increased need for food in the community, the food bank also is operating at a smaller supply than normal due to several of its food drives either being on hold or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A large food drive put on by the post office was canceled, for instance, Bard said. 

So the food supply is depleting quickly, and the food bank is asking for donations. 

"Anything out of the kindness of people's hearts, we will definitely accept," Bard said. 

For more information, people can contact Bard at cbard@cityoffrederickmd.gov or on his direct line at 301-600-3972. 

joelp77440
joelp77440

Looks like I will be making a trip to the grocery store this week.

sevenstones1000

Where does one send a check? Can someone donate cash online?

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

https://www.friendsfnp.org/donate.htm You can donate online through the website.

