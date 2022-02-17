The Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless is offering a series of grants for local agencies, and the deadline to apply is fast-approaching.
The FCCH received $59,179 in funding from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s National Board, along with $182,089 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. That money will be distributed to various local agencies by FCCH, but those agencies must apply by Feb. 28.
According to a release from FCCH, the funds will be awarded to agencies and organizations who work with the community providing emergency assistance. The agencies can apply for the funds to help them continue to provide services like rent/mortgage/utility assistance, mass shelter, food services and supply and equipment needs.
Agencies can include a request for administrative funds in addition to the aforementioned needs, but these administrative fund requests cannot exceed 2 percent of the total request.
Applicants must be a nonprofit or government organization that provides services and uses other resources in the area in which they want funding. They must also practice nondiscrimination, the release says. Applicants must also demonstrate the capacity to deliver emergency shelter and assistance programs.
The FCCH Grants Committee will determine which of the applicants will receive the funding. Applicants must have their applications submitted by Feb. 28, either via email or through the mail.
Those sending applications via mail should send them to Elizabeth Y. Day at The Community Foundation, at 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. Emails can be sent to b.day@FrederickCountyGives.org.
Those who receive funds will be required to use them all by April 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.