Each year, the Community Foundation recognizes several people from Frederick County who are selfless in their contributions of time, energy, and talents because they want to make a difference in the lives of others.
We are pleased to announce the 2020 Wertheimer Fellows for Excellence in Volunteerism who will be honored on Nov. 19, 2020, at our 34th Annual Report to the Community, which is being held virtually this year.
The awards are made possible by a bequest from the late Janis Miller Wertheimer, a well-known Frederick businesswoman and prolific volunteer whose legacy of giving continues through The Janis Miller Wertheimer Endowment Fund with the Community Foundation.
Each Wertheimer Fellow receives $25,000 from The Janis Miller Wertheimer Endowment Fund. They choose to add this money to an existing Community Foundation fund or use it to create a new fund. The Wertheimer Fund also provides a $2,000 grant to a nonprofit of choice by the Youth in Action honoree.
Sally Arnold, 2020 Wertheimer Fellow for Excellence in Volunteerism, has made a profound impact in Frederick County from her volunteer service as a certified 4-H volunteer for the last 45 years. She is known for bringing people together and making connections that might not have been made otherwise. She thrives on building relationships and spreading love, from educating youth to supporting the elderly.
Some examples of Mrs. Arnold’s volunteer work include picking up trash along the sides of a littered road, volunteering to serve dinners at the Jefferson Ruritan, and putting together boxes at Thanksgiving and gathering Christmas presents for families in need. She teaches 4-H youth the value of performing selfless acts to encourage her club members to also be active in the community.
Some of her other volunteer activities include playing the organ for local churches and being involved in Brunswick High School’s Future Farmers of America program and the Great Frederick Fair’s 4-H programs.
With her award, Mrs. Arnold has created The Richard and Sally Arnold Family Fund with the Community Foundation to provide grants to support the programs and activities of Frederick County 4-H Camp and Activities Center.
Shari Ostrow Scher, 2020 Wertheimer Fellow for Excellence in Volunteerism, is the founder of Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership (COIPP). The nonprofit provides support for children, their incarcerated parents, and alternate caregivers through activities for children, parenting classes, caregiver workshops, post-release support group sessions, and other support services.
Under Mrs. Scher’s leadership, COIPP served more than 700 individuals, their children, and caregivers in 2019. COIPP’s all-volunteer members come from all over Frederick County, providing thousands of hours of service. Mrs. Scher has never taken a salary for her efforts in leading the organization. Her long-time volunteer commitment to this underserved population in Frederick County has made a significant impact, and people around the world reach out to her for assistance in starting similar programs.
With her award, Mrs. Scher has established The Scher Family Fund with the Community Foundation to provide grants to support the programs and activities of Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership.
Daryenne Elizabeth Dorsey, 2020 Wertheimer Fellow Youth in Action honoree, has been volunteering since the age of 6 when she decided to run for Frederick County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association’s Little Miss Fire Prevention in 2008. She has been a volunteer with United Steam Fire Engine Company #3 since 2014.
Ms. Dorsey was instrumental in establishing what is now known as the Junior Swamper program for the department, making her one of the first junior members of the department. She has progressed through apprentice membership and now serves as a senior member and continues in that volunteer role to date. Ms. Dorsey’s dedication to volunteerism has meant several hours of training.
She selflessly gives of her time whenever possible, assisting at fundraising events, assisting with education and prevention events, attending formal and informal training, attendance at a variety of meetings within the corporation, and providing basic life support on one of the corporation’s transport units.
With her award, Ms. Dorsey is providing a grant to United Steam Fire Engine Company #3 in support of its mission.
To view the Community Foundation’s 34th Annual Report to the Community and to see this year’s Wertheimer awardees be honored, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org/NothingStopsPhilanthropy on Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. You may also view the video “on-demand,” as it will be posted permanently at the above link.
(1) comment
Shari is an extremely deserving nominee for this award.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.