Star Wars Night with the Frederick Keys
Buy Now

Larry Pomerantz attended Star Wars Night at Harry Grove Stadium on Saturday with sons Ira Pomerantz, 7, and Garrison Pomerantz, 10.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Bienasz

At Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick on Saturday, there was an unusually long line — and a clone trooper waiting to greet people.

The Frederick Keys game on Saturday against the State College Spikes doubled as the annual Star Wars Night. The Keys won 7-1.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription