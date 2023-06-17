At Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick on Saturday, there was an unusually long line — and a clone trooper waiting to greet people.
The Frederick Keys game on Saturday against the State College Spikes doubled as the annual Star Wars Night. The Keys won 7-1.
Matthew Ely greeted crowds as they approached the stadium, in full clone trooper wear.
"We're just here to bring the crowd, and make the kids happy," Ely, a member of the 501st Legion, a charity Star Wars performance group, said.
The annual event benefited Sophie and Madigan's Playground with the auction of Star Wars-themed jerseys, according to Branden McGee, director of marketing for the Keys and the soon-to-be named Atlantic League team.
They worked with Lucasfilm to get permission to make the jerseys, and the auction began this week, he said.
The auction concluded at the end of the 7th inning with a combined total of $6,785, according to the online auction site.
The playground opened to the public in 2021. Mom Chrissi Lillard, at a table for the charity at the stadium, said the funds from the auction would go to phase three of the playground, which is a "Neverland" Peter Pan-esque theme.
They need to raise $600,000 for it. Before the auction, "we're a little over halfway there," she said.
Her son, Mason Lillard, threw out the first pitch for the game, Chrissi Lillard said.
"We just love seeing everybody out," she said. "Our mission is to help families play, learn, and create memories, and this is a great way to do it."
Kamaal Middleton of Frederick, who attended with his wife, daughter, son, and father-in-law, said he enjoyed the baseball and the community.
"It's a good experience. Most communities don't have baseball games like this," Middleton said.
"It's important, the cause and all of that, to have people come here and support and put money into foundations," he added, including local sponsors.
Besides bouncy houses and a carousel, kids also took pictures with Star Wars performers.
Melissa Stallard said this was the first baseball game for her three daughters.
"And it was Star Wars Night, so we thought, what a great combination," Stallard said.
"I play softball, so this is pretty similar, and it's very exciting," said daughter Amelia Lambert, 10. They have been watching "Star Wars" for years, she and sister Pepper Lambert, 12, said.
Hayden Foreback, 9, of West Virginia, said she prefers "The Mandalorian."
"I'm kind of a big fan of Baby Yoda," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.