The Frederick Rescue Mission’s first back-to-school giveaway is more than three weeks away, but Jasmine Sneed’s office is already filled with donated bags of new clothes from Old Navy, Walmart and Target.
“This is what the community does,” said Sneed, the Mission’s partnership development director. “It lets us know we’re on to something.”
To help prepare children for the upcoming school year, the Mission will supply families with free groceries, clothing and hygiene items from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 15.
The giveaway — which will also feature free hot dogs, treats and activities for children — will be held on the Mission’s front lawn at 419 W. South St. Volunteers will be there to offer to pray for students as they return to school.
Families must bring their children to the event to receive supplies, Sneed said.
In previous years, the Mission has distributed backpacks and school supplies to families who have school-aged students, Sneed said. Now, that need is being met by the Stuff the Bus campaign organized by the United Way of Frederick County.
The school supply drive has grown enormously since it started, Sneed said. About 56 businesses and nonprofits are collecting supplies this year, up from 45 last year.
On Aug. 3, Frederick County Public Schools buses will collect the donated supplies and take them to a Frederick church for families to pick up. The Rescue Mission will supply free groceries to families at the event.
But the Mission wanted to do more, Sneed said. When a staff member at the nonprofit suggested holding a back-to-school giveaway for families, a burst of joy and enthusiasm washed over her team.
The event was planned in 15 minutes, she said.
As part of the giveaway, the Rescue Mission is asking for donations of children’s T-shirts, socks and underwear.
They can be used or new, and be of any size, color and style, Sneed said. But she asked that people remember older children when picking out clothes.
The Rescue Mission gets lots of donated clothes for kindergartners and other young children, but people sometimes forget about teenagers, who wear clothes that are closer to adult sizes, Sneed said.
In a news release, the Mission asked donors to drop off donated clothes by Aug. 11 at 419 W. South St. No RVSP is required for the giveaway.
The nonprofit expects about 200 families to come to the event, Sneed said.
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
