Shani Zuri read the names of people who have been killed by the police. After she got through a portion of the list, she stopped herself.
The way she was reading the names, as if it were a grocery list, she said, felt surreal. They could easily be someone she knows.
"You could be on this list," she said to the crowd.
Zuri, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, spoke at Frederick United's "Say Their Names March," which began with a few hundred people joined at the Baker Park bandshell for two hours of speeches and songs before marching through downtown Frederick on Saturday.
Obella Obbo, a mental health professional, spoke about the importance of self care and therapy during this time. Black people, he said, are facing two epidemics: COVID-19 and racism. And they are dying at astonishing numbers.
He said a common misconception for not going to therapy is turning to God instead.
"We need to go to therapy, y'all, and bring God with us," he said. "... Things can be both, things can be complex."
Ronnie Taylor of Frederick wants the Black Lives Matter movement to start recognizing Black transgender lives, too — not just the killings of black men.
Taylor brought up several Black transgender women who have been killed. Oftentimes, these killings go unsolved.
"I will not shut up about it, I will not calm down until my trans brothers and sisters stop being murdered by senseless individuals," Taylor said.
Zuri spoke about the documentary "13th" by Ava DuVernay. She went through 10 things she learned by watching the film, including that the United States has 5 percent of the world's population, but 25 percent of the world's prison population.
And while a white man has a 1 in 17 chance of spending any time in prison, a Black man has a 1 in 3 chance.
"We have not gotten rid of slavery," Zuri said. "We just revamped it."
Throughout the presentations, the speakers drove home the point that Black lives matter, a statement many people find "controversial."
Shelton Alexander put it this way after his opening prayer.
"We cannot say all lives matter until we acknowledge Black lives matter."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.