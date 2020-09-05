When the racial justice group Frederick United headed up to Thurmont on Saturday afternoon, they were expecting some pushback. Their message, which largely focuses on anti-racist ideologies and police reform, might not sit so well with the some there, they said.
The last time they protested in Thurmont in June, they were met with racial slurs, threats and weapons, according to organizers Kristen Lundy and Sasha Czeh. On Saturday, they experienced similar messages.
But they also found themselves having conversations with people who disagreed with them. At one point, they even prayed together.
"I was not expecting that to go as well as it went," Czeh said.
The march began at the CVS on Church Street and made a left onto E. Main Street. From there, the protesters marched to the Thurmont Police Department.
While on Main Street, many passerby honked in support. Others rolled down their windows to yell, "All lives matter!" and "Shut up!"
Chris Coblentz, a lifelong Thurmont resident, yelled "All lives matter," from the other side of the street, in addition to telling them to leave his town, saying the protesters are what's "wrong with this country."
He eventually made an All Lives Matter sign and marched next to the protesters, attempting to yell over them. But when they arrived at the police station, Coblentz insisted that all he wanted to do was talk.
And that's what happened. The protesters and Coblentz did have a conversation, while other people who had gathered at the station watched from afar. Some did come over and started conversations with the protesters.
Coblentz admitted that the way he approached the group could make him seem intimidating or like he was trying to cause harm. Meanwhile, Lundy also apologized for her prior reaction to him in the street.
The conversations spanned subjects including school resource officers, capitalism, socialism, racism and religion.
Pastor Donna Sandridge, who lives in Thurmont, said she was happy the group was peaceful, and that they were able to speak to one another. Her friends Jamea Gouker and Tammy Shilling added that they were surprised by many of the conversations they had, and how interesting they were.
They also led some of the group in a prayer before going home. Sandridge said it's clear that she agrees with the protesters on the importance of peace. She doesn't see the need for so much division in the world and in the media.
The three women all love Thurmont and think the protesters were wrong to assume the town is inherently racist. The town had ties to the Ku Klux Klan many years ago, but that's in the past.
"Thurmont is not that town," Shilling said.
Frederick United member Tais Werlang has lived in Thurmont for many years and said that while the racism in the town is not so blatant anymore, it is still there, she said. When she worked at a restaurant that served Asian food, she said she recalls customers making rude comments about the food or the chopsticks, and expected her to laugh along.
James Aung, of Frederick United, said he had joined in to some of the conversations. While he wasn't sure the conversations were changing anybody's minds or opinions, he did think the reaction was better than before.
"That is a way to start," Aung said.
While the conversations were definitely peaceful and civil, whether or not they were productive or constructive is unclear. Coblentz doesn't feel like they were.
"I didn’t learn anything," he said. "It made zero sense to me."
Robert Leveille, a Sabillasville resident who spoke with many of the protesters, felt similarly. He thought it was odd to come to Thurmont to protest, and "evoke the idiots" who might hurt them.
"I don’t understand what the big deal is," Leveille said.
Both men agreed that saying "Black Lives Matter" is racist, because it only refers to one race, and therefore diminishes the value of other races.
"I think the BLM movement is one of the most racist groups in the country," Leveille said.
Some Frederick United members do feel that they were able to see some issues from another point of view. Joel Lev-Tov said that while the conversations were overall "so-so," he was able to understand why others felt it was important to keep resource officers in schools.
Lundy wasn't so sure. She said she had mixed emotions leaving the event. She felt like many people were only listening to respond to one another, instead of listening to learn and hear each other.
"There was nothing, I feel, taken away from that," she said. "It’s like, you’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t."
The group has another protest planned for next Saturday at 3 p.m. in Baker Park.