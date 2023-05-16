Chaney and Chung Awards
Friends Rose Chaney, left, and Elizabeth Chung both recently were honored with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Center for Peace awards for their work in the community.

Two Frederick volunteer leaders have been awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards for dedicating thousands of hours to benefit their communities.

Rose Chaney and Elizabeth Chung received the award from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization Center for Peace.

