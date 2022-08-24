People who knew Blaine Hoffmann described him as gregarious, funny and a giver — but most notably, passionate.
Hoffmann, the legal director for Heartly House, died Friday. He was 58.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
People who knew Blaine Hoffmann described him as gregarious, funny and a giver — but most notably, passionate.
Hoffmann, the legal director for Heartly House, died Friday. He was 58.
He dedicated roughly 25 years of his life to helping victims of abuse, including 15 at Heartly House, and had an impact.
“It’s the idea that every single person deserves to have the best service, to have the best representation, to have the most support,” Meghan Tarquinio, a social worker at the Frederick Health Hospital forensics department, said. “He didn’t pick and choose, and I think that’s something that we all need to continue to carry on.”
Heartly House, a Frederick County nonprofit organization, provides services to survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault, child abuse and more.
Tarquinio said she began her career at Heartly House as a crisis worker and Hoffmann helped her become passionate about their line of work.
When she left to work for the hospital, Tarquinio said, they stayed in touch. Whenever someone at the hospital needed something, such as a protective order, Hoffmann would help, she said.
“He always made time,” she said.
Joanie Raymond knew Hoffmann since the 1990s, when they were in law school. Now a magistrate at the Frederick County Courthouse, Raymond said they grew close when Hoffmann began working at Heartly House.
Hoffmann’s passion was helping children affected by domestic violence, she said.
“I think if he could have represented just kids who were impacted by domestic violence, I think … that would have made him happiest, that would have been the most important goal he could have accomplished,” she said.
Raymond said they were longtime friends and he was her “cheerleader.”
“If you were his friend, he was incredibly loyal, and would do anything for you. And I experienced that. He did so much for me,” she said.
Hoffmann was the definition of a public servant, Pam Holtzinger, supervisor for Frederick Health Hospital’s forensic nursing services, said.
“From my perspective, he was a hero to so many people who needed him,” she said.
Working with survivors of abuse is dark, Brett Engler, chief of the domestic violence unit at the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, said.
When they worked on cases together, Hoffmann’s witty humor helped Engler deal with emotionally heavy cases, and his positivity when they succeeded was contagious. They’d celebrate, then move to the next case, she said.
“There’s always someone else to help and he knew that,” she said.
Heartly House President and Executive Director Inga James said that with Hoffmann gone, there’s a hole in the nonprofit’s legal team. But his impact can be seen through some attorneys practicing public service or family law, she said.
“Young attorneys and interns learned a lot from him,” she said. “He raised a whole bunch of great attorneys, some of whom are in Frederick practicing and are still committed to helping victims.”
After Maggie Henderson, supervisor for Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s victim services unit, moved to a home near Crumbl Cookies near Wegmans off Md. 26, Hoffmann would always ask when she would bring him a cookie
“That kind of became a little inside thing between us. I never did bring him that cookie, though,” she said.
She and Hoffman were like siblings, she said. Like a brother, he could annoy her, but he was always a shield for his clients and those he cared about, she said.
“No matter what anybody else says, he’s the heart of Heartly House,” she said.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.