There are countless ways to help a community — volunteer time, donate money and goods, mentor others, join a service organization.
The Community Foundation of Frederick County partners with individuals, families and organizations who want to build a legacy around their giving and impact. Several funds create a legacy around giving in the Linganore and New Market area.
Jeff Hayek was a happy and seemingly healthy 10-year-old in 2007. He played pitcher and first base, and, according to his parents, lived for the big strikeout.
Without warning in June of that year, clotting complications took his life, leaving a family and community reeling with grief. Compelled to replace some of that grief with joy to celebrate their young son’s life, Brian and Robin Hayek began the journey of honoring his legacy.
“In remembrance of Jeff, we wanted to build a ‘field of dreams’ baseball diamond that every 10-year-old would love to play on,” Brian Hayek said. “Jeffy’s Field is exactly that showplace of a field.”
The Hayek family established two funds with the Community Foundation of Frederick County — one to build and maintain Jeffy’s Field, and another to support scholarships for students graduating from Linganore and Oakdale high schools.
Supported by the Linganore Oakdale Urbana Youth Athletic Association (LOUYAA) and hundreds of donations, Jeffy’s Field was dedicated on June 15, 2015.
The Jeffrey Hayek Memorial Fund continues to raise money for field maintenance, additional field amenities and new baseball projects in Frederick County.
The Jeffrey Hayek Scholarship Fund provides graduating seniors with a $1,000 scholarship each year.
“Each year, our entire family takes pride in thoroughly reviewing the 30-plus applications that meet the criteria we established for our scholarship,” Hayek said. “We have been very moved in being able to make these scholarships possible in memory of Jeff. And we are forever grateful for those who have helped us make these scholarships possible.”
The Linganore High School Alumni Fund was created in 1996 to support a one-year scholarship for graduates of Linganore High School who are pursuing postsecondary education.
Sally Arnold, president of Linganore High School’s Class of 1975, said her class takes giving back seriously.
“It’s not unusual for us to raise $3,500 when we have a reunion,” Arnold said.
Arnold, who helps review the fund’s applications to recommend awards, said the fund is important because children need all of the help they can get to pursue a college education.
“It is important for my class because this is how we give back to our Linganore community,” Arnold said. “We were all students there, so to be able to show appreciation for the education we received is a good way for us to give back, to help the next generation of students continue their education.”
There are other memorial and scholarship funds that benefit the New Market and Linganore areas. The Community Foundation is grateful for the many families and organizations that choose to create a legacy of giving in Frederick County.
Elizabeth Y. Day is president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Frederick County, a nonprofit that connects people who care with causes that matter. It works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to carry out their charitable intentions through educational scholarships and grants to nonprofits. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
