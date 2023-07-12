BG Hood Community Garden -
Hood College received $37,200 in grant funding for its Frederick Food Security Network program, which grows produce on campus and coordinates community gardens across the Frederick area. The Hood College community garden, shown, is off Hood Alley, beside the main campus.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Thirteen local organizations working to combat food insecurity in the area received $350,000 in grants this month from The Community Foundation of Frederick County: They are: • Blessings in a Backpack, Frederick Chapter • Brunswick Ecumenical Assistance Committee on Needs, Inc. • Frederick Community College Foundation • Friends for Neighborhood Progress • Hood College • Islamic Society of Frederick Inc. • Maryland Food Bank • Maryland Hunger Solutions • Platoon 22 • Steadfast — Standing Firm Against Youth Homelessness Inc. • Supporting Older Adults through Resources Inc. (SOAR) • Thurmont Senior Center Inc. • YMCA of Frederick County

