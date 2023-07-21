Senior Food Distribution
Buy Now

Marcella Laiberte, 73, left, watches as volunteer Chris Zimmerman, 77, places produce into a bag during a food distribution at the Frederick Senior Center on Friday. Frederick County’s Division of Aging and Independence partnered with the Maryland Food Bank for a farmers' market-style grocery distribution for lower-income senior citizens in the county.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A long line of people slowly snaked through the parking lot of the Frederick County Aging and Independence Division's building on Friday afternoon, perusing tables filled with ears of corn, crates of apples, and bags of bright purple onions.

The event was the division's first farmers' market-style grocery distribution for senior citizens in Frederick County. It drew more than 160 people from the area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription