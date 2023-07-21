A long line of people slowly snaked through the parking lot of the Frederick County Aging and Independence Division's building on Friday afternoon, perusing tables filled with ears of corn, crates of apples, and bags of bright purple onions.
The event was the division's first farmers' market-style grocery distribution for senior citizens in Frederick County. It drew more than 160 people from the area.
The county's Aging and Independence Division has offered free groceries to senior citizens since about 2017, according to Kitty Devilbiss, the division's director for home and community connections. Friday was the first time the event was set up in a farmers' market-style.
"Previously. it was prepacked and they didn't have a choice of what they were getting, so this will allow folks a little more autonomy in deciding the food that they're receiving," Devilbiss said.
The produce for the division's grocery distributions is provided and fully funded by the Maryland Food Bank, she added.
For Rayel Stanton, who picked up groceries for her and her mom, being able to "shop" for produce made the experience fun, she said, as did the free lunch offered to the first 100 seniors who came to the event.
"Usually, when you go to the grocery store, you go and then you're gone. Here, you get a chance to sit down. You get a chance to talk to people," she said.
Stanton said she and her mom planned to use the produce they got at Friday's event to make roasted potatoes, salad and fried apples.
Volunteers said they also appreciated the interactive setup of the grocery distribution.
"We get to talk to them and they talk to us, and I think that's important," said Chris Zimmerman, who handed out corn to people at the event.
Zimmerman said she's been volunteering with the Aging and Independence Division for about three years, and has helped hand out food during past grocery distribution events.
When grocery distributions started a few years ago, the division offered a drive-through setup, before moving exclusively to deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Need spiked during this period, Devilbiss said, and the division went from serving about 100 households once a month to over 300 twice a month.
Data points to the fact that need has remained relatively high in the area even as the pandemic has subsided.
According to 2021 data from Feeding America, 7.2% of senior citizens in Maryland lack access to a consistent food supply or to foods needed to live an active, healthy life.
The 2023 ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) report for Frederick County — which tracks statistics about people who are employed and do not qualify for public assistance but cannot afford the cost of living in their area — says 47% of senior citizens in the county struggle to afford basic living expenses.
Devilbiss attributed this ongoing need to rising costs and a reduction in the amount of food assistance that people receive under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The division is aiming to help tackle those issues, she said.
"Historically, lower-income seniors don't have access to fresh produce and protein at the same level as others," she said. "This does help people stretch their budgets."
