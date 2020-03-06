Fred and Ellen Berney sat at their kitchen table as people hammered, sawed and used screwdrivers around them.
Ellen Berney, 79, has a spatial form of Alzheimer’s disease. Her memory is still OK, but she has trouble with movement and directions. She uses a walker, but space can be tight in their home in Walkersville. In December, Ellen fell in the main floor bathroom because it was too small for the walker. She fractured her wrist.
The Berneys were one of the households selected by Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County for the organization’s International Women’s Build Week. Volunteers installed grab bars around the house, including in the bathroom.
They also put some on the top floor so that Ellen, who uses a chair lift to get upstairs, can get out of it more easily.
Outside of the house, volunteers tore down the Berneys’ deck, which was unusual and unsafe. They planned to replace it with a smaller deck that the couple could actually use.
“It really is fantastic that they’re able to do it,” Fred said.
When Fred Berney, 80, applied to Habitat for Humanity for help, he said he asked for the grab bars with the deck as a bonus. So he was thrilled when they called him in February and said his home had been selected and they could do the deck.
The Berneys have struggled with finances as Fred stopped working to take care of Ellen. Damage to their home from flooding in 2018 only made their financial situation worse, The News-Post previously reported.
“Is it a journey I wanted to take? No, but whatever it takes to keep Ellen safe and keep Ellen Ellen,” he said.
Fred said there was no way he could afford to have the home repairs done. Now they just need a car, he said.
While International Women’s Build Week serves as an opportunity for women to use power tools and work at a construction site, Habitat for Humanity does an International Women Build Week each year in March, said Bethany Miller, development and marketing director for Frederick’s Habitat chapter.
Habitat of Humanity of Frederick County will also do its own Women’s Build Week in May, Miller said.
Lowe’s partners each year with Habitat for Humanity for the International Women’s Build Week, said store manager Tiffany Long, who volunteered Friday. Lowe’s provided eight volunteers and some of the materials needed for the work.
“One hundred percent of what we do is about serving the community,” she said.
As volunteers went through the Berneys’ home, they found a few other areas that needed quick fixes, so volunteers were heading back to the store to pick up more items, Long said.
It was exciting to represent women at the build, she said.
“This is empowering,” Long said.
Leslie Kinkead, customer service representative in outside lawn and garden, echoed Long’s sentiments, especially, she said, because it is the Year of the Woman.
Kinkead said it was a good project to be involved in, and it helps their community, their environment and their people.
“They’re our customers, so they’re very important to us,” she said.
And she also got to improve her own skills. Kinkead helped with hammering nails and demolishing the Berneys’ deck.
“I was hoping to have a sledgehammer like Chip Gaines and really whack some stuff,” she said, referencing the HGTV star of “Fixer Upper” fame.
(1) comment
Wonderful! 👏
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.