Elizabeth “Libby” Hough Van Winkle had a strong commitment to helping children, especially those who had no one else they could depend on. Her legacy lives permanently with The Community Foundation of Frederick County to ensure that the work she did to better the lives of children will continue forever.
Libby grew up on her family farm in Boyds, and as a child quickly learned to stand up for the things that she believed in. Throughout her life, she became devoted to supporting the things that were most important to her, including providing support for children in foster care.
Although she was busy running her own graphic design business and raising her two children, Libby decided to follow her passion and became a foster parent. It was one of her most gratifying experiences, and she found it rewarding to see the impact of a loving, caring home upon young lives. Libby’s commitment to foster care made a profound impact on the children she cared for.
When Libby passed away in 2007, her parents, Hammet and Jaralyn Hough, wanted to honor their daughter’s passion for helping children. They turned to the Community Foundation to establish The Libby Hough Van Winkle Children’s Fund. The fund provides support to meet the special or unique needs of children with preference given to support children in foster care.
The fund in Libby’s name has provided broad impact. A grant from the fund supported the Frederick County Department of Social Services’ Holiday Gift Project, which supports children in foster care, among other populations. The grant supported a Christmas gift of iPads for two children in foster care to be used as tools to enhance their learning and communication skills.
The Libby Hough Van Winkle Children’s Fund has also provided grants to organizations such as City Youth Matrix to support extracurricular activities for children in foster care, Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership (SHIP) of Frederick County to support its New Horizons Academy life skills program, and YMCA of Frederick County to support its Kids Unlimited program which provides summer camps for children with autism and other special needs.
Libby’s parents created the fund to ensure that the work she did and her tireless commitment to supporting children continues forever. Libby was a fierce advocate for not only children under her direct care, but also for the entire foster care system. The fund in her memory will benefit children in need of support for generations to come.
Editor’s note: The Community Foundation of Frederick County, MD, Inc., is a nonprofit that connects people who care with causes that matter. It works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to carry out their charitable intentions through educational scholarships and grants to nonprofits. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
