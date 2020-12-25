With just under a month on the job and a committee meeting under his belt, Michael Hughes, the county's chief equity and inclusion officer, said a lot of work remains in addressing issues of racial equity and fairness in Frederick County.
But he wants to make sure he and other Equity and Inclusion Leadership Team members don't rush that work. The team is tasked with making recommendations to County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and the County Council about how to make county government more equitable to minorities, women and underserved communities in general.
Some changes will be quicker than others, Hughes said. But it's important that everyone understands it's not changing policies or procedures, but getting people to buy in to those changes.
"If we’re going to create an equitable and just and fair Frederick County, we’re talking about moving people, and you can’t rush that," Hughes said. "People will move at their own pace … some will move faster and want to move faster, and some will move slower and want to move slower."
The leadership team's first meeting Monday consisted of deliberate discussion about how to move forward, regarding any possible policy or procedure recommendations.
Some members brought up issues involving hiring practices in county government, procurement opportunities for minority and women-led businesses and updating the public education curriculum to more accurately reflect the county's diverse population.
Hughes said he's heard a lot about those topics in conversations with community members and other partners since he started last month.
One of the challenges the group may face is in its size: There are more than two dozen people in its makeup. But Hughes said it's good to have many people at the table, as long as everybody understands that complete agreement on all issues is unlikely.
"There’s going to be disagreement," he said. "There’s leaders in the room, there’s strong personalities in the room, there’s people who know what they’re talking about in the room. And there’s a lot to be done … at points, we’re going to have to agree to disagree."
"If we sit down in that room and we’re agreeing 90 percent of the time … we’re probably not looking at things carefully. Either that, or there are some people that we’re not hearing from," Hughes added.
Aje Hill, founder of I Believe In Me — a nonprofit that aims to help underserved children with education and other opportunities — said Monday it's important to appreciate that idea. He suggested subcommittees in order to deal with so many leaders in one group.
"Everybody in this group doesn't agree, everybody in this group [is] from different walks of life," Hill said at Monday's meeting. "So perhaps forming some type of subcommittees so we can build relationships, so we can see how we work with each other."
Hughes said Wednesday there are pros and cons to subcommittees: They do help with that interaction, but can also lead to unintended miscommunication once subcommittees report back to the larger group.
In general, the leadership team, which will likely meet at least twice a month in the future, has considerable work in front of it. Hughes said he's looking forward to the challenge.
"We’re moving forward like a family," he said. "We disagree sometimes, but at the end of the day, we try to be family ... trying to keep the train moving forward with so many needs and so many people."
