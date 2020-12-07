Cars poured into the old Frederick Towne Mall parking lot Monday for the weekly I Believe in Me food distribution, but that didn’t slow the process.
Despite the roughly 275 families seeking assistance, dozens of volunteers made short work of the lines and delivered food and other essentials to all the cars in about an hour.
The local nonprofit has been hosting the food drops since the onset of the pandemic. As the need has grown, so too has the number of volunteers, now totaling about 100.
And there’s no sign of slowing down.
“We’re loading up shelves for a big next couple of weeks,” I Believe in Me founder Aje Hill said. “Christmas is coming, and we will be dealing major hope to prevent hunger insecurity.”
Hill, who formed the mentorship and leadership development program in 2016, estimates they have served more than 500,000 pounds of food in the county during the coronavirus pandemic.
“As the pandemic numbers rise, we must remain consistent … providing more than just groceries but smiles, hope and sending the message that these families have the hope and strength to get through another week,” Hill said.
With the help of school board member Brad Young, the group has been able to access the school system’s refrigeration and freezer units so they could collect and store the thousands of pounds of produce, meat, milk, eggs and bread.
With the help of the Frederick Rescue Mission, they’ve received food multiple times a week.
“They are my first call and my last call when we need help,” Hill said Monday.
Bimbo Bakeries, which has its corporate office in Frederick, provides a truckload of muffins, bread and other items each week.
“Together we are much stronger,” Hill said. “This would have been an impossible job without so many pillars of the community coming forward.”
The food distribution will continue Dec. 14 and 18 at the Frederick Towne Mall parking lot starting at 3 p.m. and Dec. 16 at the American Legion on Taney Avenue, beginning at 4 p.m.
(2) comments
Whole lot of good people, doing good. Makes me proud of this community.
Here is what Donald John Trump has delivered to Frederick and Counties and Cities across America. And I would bet that many in that line of cars still LOVE him. Go figure???
