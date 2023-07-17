Aje Hill's voice boomed over the sound of squeaking shoes and laughter in I Believe in Me's new basketball gym on Monday.
There would be no playing basketball in the nonprofit's new center on Gas House Pike until the boys sat down and did some work, Hill, the nonprofit's executive director and founder, said.
A chorus of "Yes, sir" responded as the boys filed into the nearby computer room to complete their responsibilities.
I Believe In Me (IBM) opened the doors to its first building this month, providing a safe space for the children they serve. IBM is a youth mentorship program that educates children and gets them involved in the community.
Hopefully, the space — called the I Believe in Me Activity Center — will also allow the nonprofit to expand its reach to more children, including girls, since the nonprofit currently serves mostly boys, Hill said.
"We never had a place we could call home. We never had a place that we could open the doors when we wanted to open the doors and meet our youth directly where they are," Hill said.
The 2,900-square-foot space in an office park is decorated with red, black and white with various rooms and resources for the children to use.
There's a computer room with stacks of books next to several computers, a game room with an air hockey table and board games, and a movie room with four rows of three reclining chairs, also red and black.
Fridays will be movie nights. The first one, when the boys watched "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," was a success, Hill said.
"Just the sight of seeing those youth sitting in that room enjoying the movie and one another, respecting themselves and the world around them ... it was the richest feeling that I've ever felt in mentorship," Hill said.
A podcast room will soon be used to record and share the stories of the children in IBM.
A gym has a basketball half-court that will host three-on-three basketball tournaments, Hill said.
"It's all about academic enrichment, and mental health and physical fitness. So, the new building has all three of those," IBM mentor Marcus Waddy said.
Prior to the new building, the nonprofit had seven other places it used, operating mostly out of Monocacy Elementary School and the Frederick First Church of Nazarene on Opossumtown Pike, Hill said.
The nonprofit will still use the other locations during the school year — elementary-age children at Monocacy, middle schoolers at the church and high schoolers at the new location.
IBM was always subject to the buildings' rules and hours of operation.
Bakari Dardello, 14, who has been in IBM's programs for almost a year, said IBM members would always run into the other children at Monocacy. At the church, they wanted to explore, but couldn't since it wasn't their place.
"[The church] had this big room with a piano, and I play piano and I was like, 'I want to go in there,' but unless the people that own the church were present, I couldn't use it," he said.
Now, Dardello is on a mission to see if he can convince Hill and others to bring a keyboard to the activity center.
Though the center has only been open for a little over a week, 16-year-old Ken Ngam said it already felt more comfortable than the other places the children and mentors would be at after school.
The other spaces were small, and the boys would run out of things to do. At the new center, there's plenty to keep them busy. Currently, his favorite place is the basketball court.
"It's really your choice," Ngam said. "It feels like, even with doing specific things, you can break off to the side and do what you want."
The center brings hope to the nonprofit, Hill said. Hopefully, the new center will allow the nonprofit to accept 47 children on waiting lists.
Currently, IBM is serving about 50 children. Helping over 100 children with their programs will be a huge milestone.
"We are an organization that does not believe in handouts. We believe in hand-ups. So through this organization, we plan to empower and uplift and give the kids the safe spaces that are required to give them the confidence to succeed in life," Hill said.
(1) comment
Kudos to Mr. Hill and this fine organization! Instill the want to learn along with learning opportunities, self-respect and the respect of others, and these kids will not go astray. [thumbup]
