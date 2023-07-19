Disability Pride Month Event
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater pushes Everett Staruk, 8, through a colorful tunnel during a Disability Pride Month event at the Rock Creek Recreation Center on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The Frederick County government invited people with disabilities to Walkersville on Wednesday for a day of play.

This was the first time the county honored Disability Pride Month, said Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater.

