The Frederick County government invited people with disabilities to Walkersville on Wednesday for a day of play.
This was the first time the county honored Disability Pride Month, said Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater.
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater pushes Everett Staruk, 8, through a colorful tunnel during a Disability Pride Month event at the Rock Creek Recreation Center on Wednesday.
Disability Pride Month commemorates the July 1990 signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which outlaws discrimination on the basis of ability.
While the country has come a long way in the 33 years since the ADA was signed into law, people with disabilities and their advocates say that they are still fighting for full inclusion.
Jackie Kanekuni, a Frederick resident since 1982 and an advocate for the local Deaf community, attended the event on Wednesday.
In an interview with The Frederick News-Post facilitated by American Sign Language interpreters, she praised Frederick Community College for advancing inclusion through its ASL program, but said that the county itself still lacks certain resources, including a specialized nursing home for the Deaf population, which has grown steadily in recent decades.
"The Deaf community is not just starting to be a part of Frederick County. We have been here for a long time," she said. "We are more than just Deaf, though — we are able to do a lot of things."
The Disability Pride Day of Play event was held at the Rock Creek Recreation Center in Walkersville.
The Frederick County Division of Parks and Recreation uses the space, along with the Scott Key Community Center, to put on adaptive and inclusive programs such as "Lax 4 All," referring to lacrosse, and power wheelchair soccer.
Roughly 40 people attended the event on Wednesday. The official program featured speakers from a number of area organizations, including:
Following the official program, the crowd was invited to enjoy a spread of light refreshments and head to the gym for activities.
The gym floor was strewn with adaptive sporting equipment, including basketball hoops of varying heights and a short obstacle course. At the craft station, some attendees made sculptures using modeling clay and markers. Others gravitated toward oversized board games.
Attendees could take a break from the action in a designated cozy corner or seek out sensory input from one of three locations — a water table, a sand pit or a bin filled with gel beads and rubber ducks.
Dave Drezner is the chair of the Frederick County Commission on Disabilities. In a prepared speech at the event, he affirmed "the inherent dignity and worth of every person."
"Disability Pride Month is a celebration of each person's uniqueness as a natural and beautiful part of human diversity," Drezner said.
