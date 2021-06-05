Growing up, Dajah Gee said, she was often told not to discuss things that might make people mad: Race, politics, police reform.
She didn’t listen.
On Saturday, she clutched a megaphone and stood in front of a crowd gathered at Mullinix Park in Frederick. She told them about her ancestors, who grew up gathering at Mullinix but weren’t allowed in nearby Baker Park. She told them about her grandfather, who fought the city for the right to become its first Black mortician and is memorialized on a plaque not far from where she stood.
And she told them she was tired.
“I’m tired of protesting. I’m tired of being angry. I’m tired of being tired,” she said. “But you know what? I’m not going to stop.”
About 100 people marched peacefully from Frederick City Hall to Mullinix Park on Saturday to demonstrate support for the Black Lives Matter movement and protest ongoing racial inequity.
Afterwards, Mayor Michael O’Connor issued a proclamation making every June 5 “March for Justice Day” in the city of Frederick, and Michael Hughes — the county’s equity and inclusion officer — did the same for the county.
It was a day for the community to come together, organizers said — and to acknowledge that their work was far from over.
Saturday’s march marked a year to the day since several thousand people flooded the streets of downtown Frederick in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer. Frederick March for Justice — a group composed mostly of young activists, some still in high school — organized both events.
Though the turnout this year was much smaller, organizer Amiyah Spencer took an optimistic view.
“It shows once again how much our community has really stepped up to help us, and it [shows] that what we’re doing won’t be forgotten,” she said. “It’s very exciting to see so many people come out.”
After gathering at City Hall, the demonstrators made their way down Market Street, bustling with shoppers and diners. Many patrons stepped out of shops to applaud or observe, and motorists added long honks of support to the chorus of cheers and chants flooding the street.
Frederick Police Department Chief Jason Lando was among the marchers, walking in the middle of the crowd and helping them traverse traffic on the busy street.
“We believe that Black lives matter, brown lives matter, Asian lives matter,” Lando told the News-Post. “We appreciate the peaceful protest.”
Frederick resident Carrie Lewis and her young daughter made signs out of old pizza boxes for the occasion. Lewis, who also attended last year’s march, said she’d been anxiously awaiting the chance to demonstrate again.
“I’ve been just jonesing for another one,” she said. “I’ve been reading and learning with everything going on in the news.”
Once they arrived at Mullinix Park, the demonstrators were greeted with music, snacks and cold water bottles. Black-owned businesses had set up mobile shops there, and the county was offering coronavirus vaccines from under a pop-up tent.
Braving the 90-degree heat, attendees listened for more than an hour as a parade of organizers, officials and advocates took turns at the microphone. Their message was consistent: People need to stay engaged, they said, and commit to taking concrete action against racism and discrimination even when high-profile cases aren’t leading the news each day.
Several noted that Breonna Taylor — who was fatally shot in her Louisville apartment last year while police executed a no-knock search warrant — would have turned 28 Saturday.
One speaker was 11-year-old Ayva Wooten. She began to cry moments after the microphone was placed in her hands. Her mother, Iva Hammond, rubbed her back in slow circles.
“We shouldn’t have to deal with this every day,” Ayva said through sobs. “I shouldn’t have to hear about people my age being killed. I shouldn’t have to worry about me being killed. I shouldn’t have to worry about my siblings being killed, or my family members. This is not OK.”
As she paused to collect herself, cheers of encouragement swelled around her.
Despite the nerves and the pain, Ayva said later, she was glad she spoke.
“It felt good,” she said. “It made me feel like I’m powerful.”
Frederick-based rapper Lorenzo Nichols — also known as Stitch Early — closed out the event with a performance and a reminder.
“As much as today is a great day, it’s the work that happens tomorrow,” Nichols said. “When things are quiet is when we continue to push forward.”
(60) comments
Think it's time for a new Mayor.
“It was a day for the community to come together, organizers said — and to acknowledge that their work was far from over.” He did that. It’s appropriate.
Apparently, some people are intolerant of protest altogether, at least if it makes them aware of something they should be ashamed of. Present them with a peaceful protest, and see how they still find ways to complain.
Pretty much.....people don't like to face their shame and every time a protest happens their shame just slaps them in the face and they get angry. Instead of facing their shame they turn their anger outwards to the ones that makes them feel ashamed.
What shame would that be that people don't like to face, PP?
Our country's history of racism and the fact that some still deny it exists.
“She told them about her grandfather, who fought the city for the right to become its first Black mortician, and who is memorialized on a plaque not far from where she stood.”
Charles E. Hicks III, was quite an entrepreneur and well known in Frederick and Annapolis having funeral homes in both cities. Mr. Hicks’ first Frederick funeral home (at age 25) was at 24 West All Saints Street (1950 - near Mullinix Park) and later on West Patrick Street.
The city never regulated funeral homes so why would Mr. Hicks have to fight with the City of Frederick to become a mortician? A zoning issue, possibly, but to make such a generalized statement seems crafted to infer some racial bias.
How can you infer that he didn’t suffer racial bias? ‘Jim Crow’ was “live and well” in 1950. And Frederick sure practice it, in all its forms, from business loans, housing and segregated businesses, schools and communities.
Simply because the city never has regulated morticians or funeral homes. The State Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors was established as the State Board of Undertakers of Maryland in 1902 (Chapter 160, Acts of 1902).
So? There wasn’t racial bias? When have rules or no rules got in the way of bias (prejudices)?
You do not want to understand, which is quickly apparent with your flippant response.
YES, there was racial prejudice and bias. I just question, "had to fight the city to become the first black mortician" when the city did not regulate that profession.
Ms. Gee is fortunate to be in the linage of Charles Hicks III, who along with his wife Marie were pillars in Frederick and well respected. If you were alive then, you may recall, this newspaper sought out prominent Frederick leaders to comment on the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Mr. Hicks’ thoughtful comments were true when he spoke them and are unfortunately are still true to this day.
There is more work to be done, at issue is how to effectively communicate.
FREDERICK IS NOT; Sanford, Florida - Ferguson, Missouri - New York City - Louisville, Kentucky - Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Why is that? Because of leaders like Charles Hicks, Dr. Ulysses G. Bourne, Sr., Dr. Ulysses G. Bourne, Jr., Alderman Claude DeLauter (elected 1973), Alderman William O. Lee (elected 1986) and Lord Nickens to name just a few.
Most Fredericktonians are thankful for the city we have become. But how does yelling obscenities, on a bullhorn, at peaceful outdoor diners in downtown Frederick advance racial justice when those injustices did not happen here?
Sadly, it appears displaying disrespectful attitudes, use of obscene language has become acceptable even when the recipient of the abuse did not cause the problem.
Perhaps the fight was over acquiring property, owning a busines or any of the other many ways a minority business owner could have had issues in the time frame mentioned. Your point is a stretch at best.
It’s great that the new Chief of Police Lando joined the March, acknowledged the cause and even made some comments. That’s huge.
I’m tired of hearing and reading about it.
If they only knew that, they wouldn’t have held the March 🙄. FNP please stop forcing pdl603 to read articles on subjects he’s tired of 😴.
Why do you keep insisting to doing both? Makes no dang sense! You’re here because you love it here piddle, don’t deny it. And we’re happy to have you.Peace.✌️😷
It’s me who brightens everyone’s day!
🥰
Ditto pdl, except I am referring to your repetetive comments....
Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy, was killed by a police officer 👮♀️ while playing in the park.
They rolled up on him & just started shooting. The whole encounter lasted seconds. Disgraceful.
Now, do a search for "black children killed by stray bullets" and see what results you come up with, including who the shooters were. That ought to keep you busy for quite a while, Aw.
I’ll do that CD if you do a search on the numerous community rallies to address systemic problems that lead to inner city shootings. I think you can protest gun violence and have a protest against police abuse. One doesn’t conflict with the other.
And it doesn’t get cops off the hook for murdering suspects, but holding them responsible does. Derek Chauvin being found guilty was a step in the right direction. Right? 🤷♂️
“I shouldn’t have to hear about people my age being killed." When an 11 year old black kid makes a comment like that, it makes me wonder if anyone has told her the color of the fingers that are pulling the triggers of the guns which are killing kids that old these days. Or are they teaching her to think that cops are killing children that age?
CD:
"One speaker was 11-year-old Ayva Wooten. She began to cry moments after the microphone was placed in her hands. Her mother, Iva Hammond, rubbed her back in slow circles."
“We shouldn’t have to deal with this every day,” Ayva said through sobs. “I shouldn’t have to hear about people my age being killed. I shouldn’t have to worry about me being killed. I shouldn’t have to worry about my siblings being killed, or my family members. This is not okay.”
CD: I didn't see the words "black" o\r "police" or "color" anywhere in the reporting on this little girl, so how is it that you came up with those words while "wondering" if "any one told her the color of the fingers" of the shooters she mentioned... And how do you know what color she is, were you there?? Or, as I suspect, is this just some more of your race baiting hatred speech you spit out on these pages every day, along with your alter egos and fellow systemic racist's??
You know, fool, when I read a comment like this one of yours to me, I see someone who has been so completely brainwashed, so thoroughly indoctrinated to throw the race card, whether legitimately or not, that they’re willing to make a complete fool of themselves by doing so. Allow me to, again, compliment you on a most appropriate screen name that you chose for yourself. [thumbup]
I was brainwashed by Harry Truman, you on the other hand are brainwashed by Donald Trump... Any one with a scintilla of brain energy would know the differences between you and me. I throw the race card when ever and where ever I see a racist spitting vile and hateful rhetoric. People like you. No need to respond, we all know you and your alter egos.
Cd, please don’t blow your stack and get this thread shut down today. Try to express your long lived opinions with civility.
Now this may make Butch blow his stack...his hero seems to be really out of it wearing his pants backwards(I wonder if they could be those elastic-waist pull-up pants) while wearing adult diapers...but I'll let you all decide.
Trump trolled after being accused of wearing his pants 'backwards' at North Carolina speech
https://www.rawstory.com/trump-north-carolina-2653252825/
plumbum every time you type Elm street I think of Nightmare on Elm Street, and I picture Freddie Kruger..LOL. It was a pretty good slasher film at the time..now I just roll my eyes because real life is way scarier..I was so naïve in 1984.
Perhaps.....?
“Perhaps” is a word that we of higher society often use
So, who applied for the permit for this latest little show? And how much does a permit cost to have parades through town these days? Were the streets appropriately blocked off to traffic, and were the citizens notified that they would be? Or are these people going to be given a free pass to disrupt the peace however they like every June 5th now that they have their own little “March for Justice Day?"
[thumbup][thumbup] Exactly, C.D.Reid.
How much does a permit in Thurmont cost? What’s the process? Is it cheaper to have a March up there?
I don't know, Aw, why don't you call The Town of Thurmont and ask them? My point was that, after reading the requirements for parades in Frederick, this one would have needed a permit applied for, approved, and issued. And was one, or was Frederick's spineless excuse for a mayor just kowtowing again? Because if he was, he's setting a precedent that I think could be taken advantage of by anyone in the future.
CD, If you already knew what the permit rules where in Frederick City then why would you ask what they are ? Are you planning an event in Town? Do you live in Frederick? The charge is higher if you’re not a resident of the city. For this specific even you can inquire with the department of permit planning- Phone (301) 600-2313. They can answer your questions. Then report back.
Ok Aw, show me where it was that I asked what the permit rules for Frederick are. Let's see it.
“ The cost”, pricing standards are rules🤦♂️
I was at the first “In the Street.” It was little.
"Chief Jason Lando was among the marchers,... the first time a city police chief had marched alongside demonstrators..."
Is this the type of activism you practiced while on the force in Pittsburgh, which is currently on a defund-the-police campaign?
“We believe that Black lives matter, brown lives matter, Asian lives matter,” Lando told the News-Post.
I'm sorry you couldn't muster the 'bravery' to say: *Every* life matters.
29 horrific interracial murders in the month of April 2021 (May '21 is still being tabulated.)
Former NFL player, Phillip Adams, killed six, and then himself.
Trenton Morin, age 16, was fatally shot in Flint, MI.
Dustin Lane Rape, age 35, was fatally shot in Monroe, N.C.
Cody Walker, age 14, was robbed and murdered in Milton, Florida.
Ray Wishropp, age 49, fatally shot in West Hempstead, NY.
Amanda Broderick, age 35, and her 17yo Asian adopted daughter, Alyssa, fatally shot in Austin, Texas. April 18, 2021. Alyssa's boyfriend, Willie Simmons III, also killed.
Lena Morgan, age 24, was fatally shot in Kannapolis, NC.
Ahren DeHart, age 1, died by intentional trauma in El Paso, Texas, April 12, 2021.
Michelle Lee Long, age 35, was fatally beaten in Kansas City, Missouri.
Christopher Fuqua, age 30, fatally shot in Huntsville, AL.
Roger Dean, age 51, fatally shot in Lone Tree, Colorado.
Michael Farmer, age 25, killed in a hit-and-run incident in Sandy Springs, GA.
Linda Stoltzfoos, strangled, suffocated and stabbed in Lancaster County, PA.
Victoria "Tori" Lowry, 20, fatally stabbed in Bismarck, Arkansas.
Eric Stokes, age 17, fatally shot in Wichita, Kansas
Caleb King, age 20, fatally shot in Wilmington, Ohio.
Margaret "Jane" Johnson Street, age 61, was fatally assaulted in New Orleans.
Brenleigh Kitchens, age 20, fatally shot near Hephzibah, Georgia.
Deborah Maxi, age 38, fatally stabbed in High Point, N.C.
Faye Cornett, age 37, was fatally shot in Lamar County 4/24/21.
Ashley Lambert, age 37, fatally strangled in the Westport area of BALTIMORE.
Ryan Pendergast, age 21, fatally shot in Magna, Utah.
Ryan Kane Decker, age 46, fatally shot in Minneapolis.
Frank Rhoads, William Flynn and Dominick Rhoads, three white males, after the fatal shootings of Daquavious Antonio Tillison and Lorenzo Sanchez Hunter, two black males, in Anderson, South Carolina, February 6, 2021.
Texas fatal shooting of 65-year-old Elbert Wilson.
Accidental fatal shooting of 19yo Mickell Gordon in Mississippi.
If there's any interracial murders that I've missed, please let me know.
I like to be thorough.
What was your point?
Chief Lando is a “first” in many regards, more than you ever realized in terms of a police chief. I now see what the city hired him, and I see why he wanted to come to frederick. And he’s doing a great job thus far
"I'm sorry you couldn't muster the 'bravery' to say: *Every* life matters." EXCELLENT line, a&a, EXCELLENT!!!
[thumbup][thumbup] Excellent indeed!
White Lives have always mattered to the RRR(RadicalRightRepublicans), except the Liberal ones, all others not so much. Time for everyone to Matter.
Why haven't White lives always mattered to the liberal, progressive Left, fido?
We can assume white lives matter because history backs that up. That others want to specifically claim the same right, and it is confronted with hostility, just underlines the point they are trying to make. “Put them in their place.” “Yeahhh, been there, no thanks.”
All lives have always mattered to Progressives, no one is excluded. I was talking about RRR(RadicalRightRepublicans) in my comment above in case you missed that.
Don’t worry, CD is here to speak up for White lives.
And why not, seven? Are you implying that White lives don't need to be spoken up for?
Butch why don't you organize a protest for White Lives Matter? It seems pretty easy to do...maybe O' Connor and Lando will say a few words for your movement WLM..? You do sound a tad jealous...
White Privilege speaks for White people 24/7/355-356. For Progressives, every person on Earth is spoken up for daily. That is not true of RRR(RadicalRightRepublicans).
Are these both White on Black and Black on White and any Race against any other Race a & a???? Just to be thorough. I would bet not.
This is a list of *every* single U.S. interracial murder I could find for April, & as it turns out, every victim was white & murdered by a POC, except for two. Mug shots had to be pulled + memorial photos had to be dug up for inspection/confirmation in each case because the mainstream media refuses to cover this.
@Art
You got the info from V Dare ..correct?
https://vdare.com/articles/29-whites-dead-april-2021-another-month-in-the-death-of-white-america
a & a, PP GOTCHA!! How do you know what mainstream media covers? You’re not a closet mainstream media watcher/reader are you??
What was your point?
This may shock and surprise you, art, but in America, we have different standards of behavior for criminals and for police. Criminals murder people. We don’t want our police to murder people. I hope that clears things up for you.
What is your source for this info Art? Remember yesterday when you were using questionable sources? And i too would like to know your point in posting this?
Is this your source? Vdare? https://vdare.com/articles/29-whites-dead-april-2021-another-month-in-the-death-of-white-america
29 Whites Dead: April 2021—Another Month In The Death Of White America
Kenn Gividen
05/06/2021
Earlier: 33 Whites Die (And ONE White-On-Black Murder!): MARCH 2021—Another Month In The Death Of White America
During April 2021, I learned of 23 interracial conflicts that resulted in the death of white people. All of the offenders appear to be black or a person of color.
What was I saying about your sources? QUESTIONABLE...
VDARE - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/VDARE
VDARE is an American far-right website promoting opposition to immigration to the United States. It is associated with white supremacy, white nationalism, Neo-Nazism and the alt-right. Anti-Immigration in the United States: A Historical Encyclopedia describes VDARE as "one of the most prolific anti-immigration media outlets in the United States" and states that it is "broadly concerned with ...If Wiki is wrong why haven't you edited VDare's page ?
VDARE | Southern Poverty Law Center
Search domain splcenter.orghttps://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/group/vdare
VDARE.com was an idea that Brimelow says "flowed out of a best-selling book I wrote back in 1995(!), Alien Nation. … Like the immigration reform movement in general, it is a coalition, agreed only on the need for immigration reduction." While Brimelow vehemently denies that the site is white nationalist, preferring instead "politically ...
Originally established in 1999 by the Center for American Unity, a Virginia-based nonprofit foundation started by English immigrant Peter Brimelow, VDARE.com is an anti-immigration hate website "dedicated to preserving our historical unity as Americans into the 21st Century."
If VDare isn't your source please feel free to correct me.
