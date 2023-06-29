World Press Freedom Day
Dan Shelley, President and CEO of Radio Television Digital News Association, speaks by the National War Correspondents Memorial at Gathland State Park during an event to commemorate Maryland Press Freedom Day on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

As birds chirped and the sun set at Gathland State Park near Burkittsville on Wednesday evening, about 200 candles flickered in front of the park's War Correspondents Memorial Arch.

The illumination at the park, held in front of the oldest-known monument in the world dedicated to journalists killed in combat, was part of an annual statewide observation of the importance of press freedom.

World Press Freedom Day
Dan Shelley, President and CEO of Radio Television Digital News Association, speaks during an event to commemorate Maryland Press Freedom Day by the National War Correspondents Memorial at Gathland State Park on Wednesday.
World Press Freedom Day
Luminarias are displayed by the National War Correspondents Memorial at Gathland State Park during an event to commemorate Maryland Press Freedom Day on Wednesday.
World Press Freedom Day
Nathaniel Worth, 11, of BSA Troop 268 blows out candles in luminaria following an event to commemorate Maryland Press Freedom Day by the National War Correspondents Memorial at Gathland State Park on Wednesday.

