Dan Shelley, President and CEO of Radio Television Digital News Association, speaks by the National War Correspondents Memorial at Gathland State Park during an event to commemorate Maryland Press Freedom Day on Wednesday.
Nathaniel Worth, 11, of BSA Troop 268 blows out candles in luminaria following an event to commemorate Maryland Press Freedom Day by the National War Correspondents Memorial at Gathland State Park on Wednesday.
Dan Shelley, President and CEO of Radio Television Digital News Association, speaks during an event to commemorate Maryland Press Freedom Day by the National War Correspondents Memorial at Gathland State Park on Wednesday.
Staff photo by Katina Zentz
Staff photo by Katina Zentz
Members of BSA Troops 268 and 1268 light candles by the National War Correspondents Memorial arch at Gathland State Park during an event to commemorate Maryland Press Freedom Day on Wednesday.
Staff photo by Katina Zentz
Jennie Avila sings during an event to commemorate Maryland Press Freedom Day by the National War Correspondents Memorial at Gathland State Park on Wednesday.
Staff photo by Katina Zentz
Staff photo by Katina Zentz
As birds chirped and the sun set at Gathland State Park near Burkittsville on Wednesday evening, about 200 candles flickered in front of the park's War Correspondents Memorial Arch.
The illumination at the park, held in front of the oldest-known monument in the world dedicated to journalists killed in combat, was part of an annual statewide observation of the importance of press freedom.
The event featured candles, a performer and speakers who emphasized the crucial work of journalists, the illumination was the third of its kind at the park.
"This was the perfect opportunity to use this monument to honor journalists who have been killed," said Mike Wicklein, a documentary filmmaker who coordinated the event at the park. "This arch certainly doesn't get recognized enough."
The park was once home to Civil War correspondent George Alfred Townsend, who built the memorial arch in 1896.
The first illumination at Gathland occurred in 2019, the same year that former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan proclaimed June 28 as the state's Freedom of the Press Day.
The observation of the day coincided with the anniversary of a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper offices in Annapolis, where a gunman shot and killed five people in 2018. Wednesday marked five years since the attack.
"June 28, will be observed as Freedom of the Press Day in Maryland to memorialize the lives lost on June 28, 2018, at the Capital Gazette offices and to honor and protect all journalists serving a vital role in the world's democratic process to inform residents of the happenings of their governments," Hogan's proclamation in 2019 read.
At Wednesday's illumination, multiple speakers emphasized that events such as the Capital Gazette shooting represent a threat to democracy.
"Too many times, journalists have been the target of attacks," said Dan Shelley, who is the president and CEO of the Radio Television Digital News Association and was the event's keynote speaker. "Anytime a journalist is attacked... the ultimate victim is the public they serve."
In his speech, Shelley said that more than 900 journalists have been attacked since 2017. In the last eight years alone, eight journalists have been killed in the United States, he added, including the five in Annapolis.
Shelley also mentioned Dylan Lyons, a Florida TV reporter who was shot and killed in February while reporting on a homicide, and Alison Parker and Adam Ward, who were shot and killed while on-air in 2015 for WDBJ in Roanoke, Va.
"Violence against journalists who are simply doing their jobs was wrong in the early days of our republic and it's wrong now," Shelley said.
Mark Kraham, DC News Now's bureau chief and another speaker at the event, said such violence is more widespread than many think.
Kraham said he was shocked when he heard from many of his own friends and colleagues in the United States media industry that they were harassed and verbally attacked while doing their jobs.
Before Shelley and others spoke, scouts from the Boy Scouts of America Troops 268 and 1268 set up rows of candles, crouching to illuminate them with lighters as twilight settled over the park.
For Assistant Scoutmaster Bob Walsh, who helps lead the New Market-based troops, it meant a lot that the scouts were able to participate and learn about the significance of press freedom.
"War correspondents routinely risk their lives to make sure we are informed," he said. "We are humbled to participate in this National War Correspondents Memorial illumination."
The illuminations at Gathland have been modeled after similar events at Antietam National Battlefield, which began in 1988, according to Wicklein. Wicklein said his hope is that the Gathland events can grow in the future so more people will learn about the value of a free press.
"A free press is so integral to who we are and what we are and what we do," he said.
