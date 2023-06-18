In the tapestry of a vibrant community like Frederick County, there is an indelible thread that weaves together compassion, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to improving lives.
That thread is our local nonprofits, fueled by individuals who work tirelessly to uplift those for whom a little help will go a long way.
Second Chances Garage provides vehicles and reduced-cost repairs to low-income, wage-earning individuals and families.
For many, lack of reliable transportation presents insurmountable obstacles — hindering access to essentials like education, health care, employment, and community support resources, as well as everyday tasks like shopping for food, attending medical appointments and engaging in social activities.
“This [program] allows the vehicle recipients to be more independent and empowered to get back in the driver’s seat of life again,” Second Chances Garage Executive Director Barbara Swanhart said.
Swanhart said there is a ripple effect that comes with access to reliable transportation and those ripples affect every facet of life.
“Studies show that children from families without reliable transportation do not get involved in after-school activities, community athletics or local organizations. They miss out on basic skills such as leadership, teamwork, and responsibility,” Swanhart said.
The family who receives the vehicle aren’t the only ones who benefit. A strong community is built from individual families who are stable and secure.
“When a family receives a car, a whole new world opens up to them,” Swanhart said. “The kids benefit and so does everyone around them — by building a better, positive youth community. Having a car can also help eliminate poor nutrition, poor health care and unemployment.”
The Community Foundation of Frederick County works both with generous donors committed to making life better for those who live and work in our community and with vital nonprofits that work hand in hand with individuals and families facing economic hardship.
Over the last few years, Second Chances Garage has received multiple grants through the Community Foundation.
This year, Second Chances received funding from The Transportation Field of Interest Fund. Last year, it received support through multiple Community Foundation funds, including the Women’s Giving Circle of Frederick County Fund.
“Without these grants, it would be challenging to run these programs and we wouldn’t be able to assist as many people,” Swanhart said.
The Community Foundation has been providing support to local nonprofits since 1986. Last year, we infused $6.3 million in grants into the Frederick County community. In partnership with local organizations and nonprofits, we are addressing the community’s most pressing needs.
We understand the critical work of weaving together all of those vital threads that make up the tapestry that is Frederick County. We are grateful that so many donors and grantees continue to entrust us with this important work.
Elizabeth Y. Day is president and CEO of The Community Foundation of Frederick County, a nonprofit that connects people who care with causes that matter. It works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to carry out their charitable intentions through educational scholarships and grants to nonprofits. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
