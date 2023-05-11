Grace Community Christian Church in Frederick is accepting donations for a diaper bank it is hoping will be a consistent resource for the community.
“We could help serve the community by just giving away free diapers and serving the community in a way that isn't being served right now," Richard Klee, an elder with the church, said in an interview.
The diapers, in sizes from newborn to 5T, will be distributed every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. starting on June 15, Klee said.
The distribution will continue so long as people donate to maintain a supply of diapers, he said.
The church is a smaller one, with around 20 to 30 families. However, the congregation still wants to make an impact in the community, Klee said.
“The goal is to give away as many diapers as we can,” he said. “With the onset of COVID and prices going up and inflation, it's a way that we can do something big with our platform.”
The church is hoping to expand to more diaper sizes and other products, like baby wipes and baby powder, if the bank gains enough traction, he said.
People who want to donate diapers can drop them off at the church on 2100 Rosemont Ave., or they can email gc3diaperbank@gmail.com or text 240-397-9887.
Starting June 15, people can pick up a sleeve of diapers at the church. Families with multiple kids can get multiple sleeves.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.