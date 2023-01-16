For multiple Frederick County organizations on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was more than a day off from work or school. It was a day to serve.
In the morning, Gov.-elect Wes Moore joined those gathered at the Frederick Rescue Mission, which provides food and clothing to those who are hungry, facing poverty or struggling with addiction. It was Moore's first of four stops across the state to meet with people helping their communities on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
In the afternoon, nearly 250 were registered to volunteer at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frederick to make pillows, blankets, kindness rocks, kindness wall art, bookmarks and other crafts for communities in need as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service hosted by ASTAR (Appalachian Service Through Action and Resources), a Maryland AmeriCorps program at Frostburg State University.
The event began at 1 p.m. By about 1:20 p.m., a line to enter the church's basketball court-sized event room was nearly out the door. There were far more volunteers than seats, too, and several people made their crafts standing next to tables or on the floor.
Inside the gymnasium, Evan Ellington and several other members of the Hood College men's and women's track and field teams were among those gathered for the Day of Service.
"We're continuing the work that [King] started," Ellington said. "We're just giving back to people who may or may not need it. And that's something he would do himself."
Ellington, his brother and teammate, Owen Ellington, and their teammate, Arnold Nguele, didn't grow up in Frederick County. The Ellington brothers are from Laurel and Nguele is from Washington, D.C., according to the team's online roster.
But, they feel a call to serve the community that they study, compete and live in for much of the year.
"We feel as though we have to leave an imprint on the community," Evan Ellington said. "It's not always about the community you're from. We want to give back to any community that we're in."
A fourth member of the Hood track team, Korell Asamoah, who graduated in May from Tuscarora High School, said people must remember the significance of the day goes beyond helping people.
"Even though it's a day off for everybody, it should still be an educational day to teach" about King, the racial justice he fought for and the continued injustices against Black people, Asamoah said.
ASTAR has hosted its Day of Service for roughly 25 years, said program Director Lisa Clark.
Monday was the first time that ASTAR has held its Day of Service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frederick.
In 2020, when ASTAR last held the event in person, it was at The Arc at Market Street.
The event was virtual each of the last two years because of the pandemic. Organizers would send materials to volunteers, who would make the crafts and return them, said Ken Oldham, president and CEO of the United Way of Frederick County, one of several organizations that partners with ASTAR for the event.
Lydia Solomon, of New Market, has volunteered at the Day of Service multiple times. On Monday, she sat at a table crafting the ends of a blanket that will go to someone who is older, undergoing chemotherapy, experiencing homelessness or otherwise in need.
"I like to help people," said Solomon, who was also accruing community service hours for a college program.
Sitting across from Solomon were Michelle Andrade and her mother, Mery Aguirre, who live in Frederick. They learned about the event through Special Olympics Maryland, Aguirre said.
"She likes to do a lot of volunteering," Aguirre said of her daughter as the pair crafted what would soon be a colorful pillow case.
When asked why she volunteers often, including Monday, Andrade said, "to help."
