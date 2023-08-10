The Monocacy Foundation, which has been awarding grants in the Frederick County community since 1995, will start accepting applications next week.
The foundation tries to help older residents who have a diagnosis of an intellectual or developmental disability.
It helps pay for summer camp, vacations, museum memberships, special equipment, communication tools, vision and dental care, and therapies.
Last year, the foundation awarded grants to more than 80 people and to three organizations.
It pays for things insurance does not cover or if there is difficulty in paying out of pocket.
The next grant application period will start Aug. 15. It will remain open through Oct. 7.
Applicants will be notified in November. There is a grant award ceremony in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.