It’s crunch time for Frederick County’s Salvation Army.
Between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15, the downtown Frederick-based church and charity will raise about 70 percent of its yearly funding. This money will go toward supporting the homeless day center the Salvation Army runs out of Grace United Church of Christ and the fund it uses to provide financial assistance to families in need, among other programs.
This holiday season marks Capt. Kenneth and Amy Argot’s 14th as Salvation Army corps officers. But it’s their first Christmas in Frederick — the couple arrived from their previous appointment in Atlanta in June.
They’ve already been impressed by the community’s generosity.
“We’ve never encountered such a giving community,” Kenneth Argot said. “We’re very grateful to come here.”
Argot and his wife observed the county’s giving spirit most recently during WFMD’s annual fundraiser, “Christmas Cash for Kids,” which brings in money for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. The initiative raised more than $146,000 over the course of five days, which will be used to purchase toys and clothes for nearly 1,400 children in the community.
The Salvation Army will distribute presents, nonperishable food items and gift cards for the purchase of meat for holiday meals to families participating in the Angel Tree program on Dec. 17 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
The church and charity is also seeking donations at red kettles stationed around Frederick County, at locations such as Safeway, Giant, Sam’s Club, Walmart and the Francis Scott Key Mall. Argot estimates that money raised through the kettles will comprise about 10 percent of the Salvation Army’s annual income.
“When we’re in August of next year and September, it gets really tight,” he said. “Our hope is that the money that we raise now will be able to carry us through when we’re not necessarily in front of the news.”
At the day center the Salvation Army runs out of Grace United — located on East Second Street — the charity connects homeless people in the city with resources and builds trusting relationships with them. Doing so allows the Salvation Army to help those in need find permanent housing and encourage them to seek assistance for mental health and other medical issues that require attention.
While the Salvation Army is grateful for its partnership with Grace United, Argot said his team is currently considering whether it would be able to expand the day center into a space owned by the charity — one that would be complete with showers, laundry machines and a computer lab, among other services.
In the meantime, however, Argot stressed his appreciation for those who have lent assistance to the charity.
“Our donors are some of the best people in the world, and we can’t thank them enough for their giving,” he said.
