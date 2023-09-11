ALICE Report
Catoctin Manor resident Sherrie Hughes receives a Chromebook from Ken Oldham, CEO of United Way of Frederick County, on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

The number and percentage of financially struggling households in Frederick County increased in 2021 due to a fast-growing population, a new report from United Way of Frederick County shows.

The percentage of Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) households increased by 4 percentage points, from 32% to 36%, between 2019 and 2021 in Frederick County.

Frayou

No matter politics, when you consider this nation has increased its deficit spending to excessive levels during the past and current administrations, it is obvious the money is not being spent where needed.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

It’s doesn’t matter to MAGATS what the truth is, everything bad has happened since Biden became President on January 20, 2021 at 12 p.m. The fact that the data is only from half during the Biden Administration and half during the Trump Administration doesn’t penetrate their Cultist beliefs in their Pied Piper Leader. Trump has done nothing wrong, as he reminds them daily. BTW, wages are growing faster than inflation which is now below 3%, far below the inflation rate in other free Countries. Biden is bringing the Country back from the abyss, as Clinton and Obama did. You’re Welcome.

classified

You don’t need to be a trump supporter to see what a disaster Biden is! Inflation has out paced income by a mile! Have you been to a grocery store or paid for any services or bought anything on planet earth lately. We are worse off now than we were during covid.

shiftless88

classified; you are factually incorrect, at least for the past six months or so. What is even better is that the best wage growth has happened at the bottom quintile.

stjohn42

It is always entertaining to see the usual commentators on here blaming this issue on Biden and "his" inflation when most of it is rooted in the fact that the rent for the folks in question has gone up far more than the price of groceries. Almost as much as watching them demand that Biden "fix" inflation while simultaneously condemning attempts to do virtually anything for the 99% as "socialism".

classified

It’s called recession. At least we’re not sending billions to help other countries. O wait, never mind!

public-redux
public-redux

Oh, don’t be such a snowflake. We are not in a recession. Try reading some reliable conservative sources for economic news.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

But, but, but, Brandon said his Brandonomics was working. How can this be???

(You don't think he lied again, do you?)

selwood21

Of course they lied AGAIN C.D. That is what they do best. Kamala saw it when she said a household is just $400 expense away from filing bankruptcy. They know it and still stand up and tell a direct lie to the American people.

Report Add Reply
Awteam2021
Awteam2021

I think the stats are from 2019 - 2021?

United Way of Frederick County

2021. The most recent strongest possible data available.

Awteam2021
Awteam2021

Yep, but it’s not a current upto-date assessment of Income Constrained, Employed, and represents the growing number of families who are unable to afford the basics of housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, and technology. Not poverty income. Right? I think it says a large # of Frederick households make less than $ 97,800 annually. That minimum family income is higher with larger income families coming here, squeezing out families falling below that threshold.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

“…single mothers make up the highest number and percentage of ALICE households. Of the single mother households, 65% are ALICE.” Single parent households have been known to be most at risk for poverty for quite awhile.

Fredginrickey

It would be interesting to know how many who fall under the poverty level have moved to Frederick in the last few years.

I know of a few areas in the country where people are migrating, because of access to services, jobs, and functional government assistance.

LuvFrederick

Biden Inflation has driven this into the situation, not the population growth. This article sounds like a Biden Press Conference.

selwood21

Not every household is single and kid-less like you Fred.

msmith6276

Inflation was world wide problem following COVID - Presidents don't cause inflation.

selwood21

They sure can affect it with their policies Smitty.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Yep, they sure can [thumbup]

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

And which policies would those be, selwood? You do understand that inflation is a lagging indicator, right? You do understand that a president is saddled in the beginning of his term with his predecessors fiscal policy until the next fiscal year, right? Do you not believe that the trillions of dollars the previous administration pumped into the economy to keep us afloat during the pandemic had any effect on inflation? Did you support such funding? As you may know, inflation is a lagging indicator, meaning that it may take a while for the excess money supply to result in higher prices. Let’s also not forget the broken supply chains due to the pandemic, resulting in a shortage of goods, but an excess of money to acquire those goods. Both of these lead to inflation.

BTW, inflation has come down in the past year, right?

https://hbr.org/2022/12/what-causes-inflation

https://ycharts.com/indicators/us_inflation_rate#:~:text=Basic%20Info,in%20price%20over%20a%20year

shiftless88

Gabe; more power to ya. I have pretty much given up trying to educate the uneducatable on economics and energy.

LuvFrederick

He caused oil prices to go from $40 to $90 a barrel.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Please explain why you believe he caused that Luv. I have posted here many times why that is not true, and provided evidence. You apparently have other evidence that refute the facts I have laid out in this forum, but you have yet to share that information. Why is that?

md1980

" Bread - $1.27 in January 2019 and $1.55 in January 2021. Whole milk per gallon had an average price of $2.19 in 2019. It rose to $3.47 in 2021." This depends on where you shop. Bread at Aldi nor milk costs this. At Wegman's, you would probably pay more than the quoted prices.

sevenstones1000

2021 was in the midst of COVID. That isn’t mentioned here.

Also, the increased percentage of poor families isn’t due to an overall increase in population. Either a higher percentage of incoming families are poor, or more families who are already here are falling into poverty.

fjulia

Interesting, but "two years old!" How useful is this to understanding today.

