The number and percentage of financially struggling households in Frederick County increased in 2021 due to a fast-growing population, a new report from United Way of Frederick County shows.
The percentage of Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) households increased by 4 percentage points, from 32% to 36%, between 2019 and 2021 in Frederick County.
Of that 36% in 2021, 7% are living below the federal poverty level, according to the report.
The number of ALICE households in Frederick County went up about 23% — from 29,968 in 2019 to 37,055 in 2021, the report showed.
Ken Oldham, the president and CEO of United Way of Frederick County, said the increase in ALICE households reflects an increase in the overall county population.
Census data shows that the population for Frederick County increased from around 261,000 to around 280,000 between 2019 and 2021.
The report dives into demographics, “survival budgets” and other data points to paint a picture of ALICE households in the county.
United Way of Frederick County usually releases its ALICE report every two years, Oldham said. This time, it waited an extra year.
Instead of using data from the 2020 U.S. Census, researchers relied on 2021 data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Oldham said the 2020 census had “huge data gaps” because it was difficult to compile data during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To keep the continuity of two years, the researchers compared 2021 to 2019, which had the most recent comparable data, he said.
This year’s study featured a set of numbers called the ALICE Essentials Index (AEI). It’s based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index (CPI), but is configured to be more specific and relevant for ALICE households, according to Oldham.
The CPI shows the “average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers” in eight major categories of goods and services. These categories are housing, apparel, transportation, education and communication, recreation, medical care, food and beverage, and other goods and services. It also calculates inflation.
All of these values are weighted and calculated to create an index score.
The federal poverty level is determined through the CPI, Oldham said, which is then used to determine which families and individuals can receive federal program benefits like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Many federal programs are not offered to people who make more than double the federal poverty level, Oldham said.
The federal poverty line based on 2021 data was $12,880 for a single person and $26,500 for a family of four.
Most ALICE households can’t qualify for federal programs, but also don’t make enough money for basic survival, Oldham said. The ALICE survival budget, based on 2021 data, is $47,220 for a single person and $97,800 for a family of four, the report showed.
The households between the federal poverty level and the ALICE threshold are a critical gap, Oldham said.
The 2020 ALICE report was based on 2018 data, when the ALICE threshold was at $47,268 for a single person and $109,176 for a family of four.
The federal poverty line in 2018 was $12,140 for a single person and $25,100 for a family of four.
The CPI, however, skews the federal poverty level, Oldham said, since items like motorboats or landscaping — unlikely to apply to ALICE households — are also tracked with the CPI.
“CPI is used in thousands and thousands of areas, and some of them are very appropriate to have a motorboat and landscaping, but perhaps not for adjustments to something as critical to low-income families as the federal poverty line,” Oldham said.
The AEI measures only the goods and services that ALICE households need for survival, such as rent, medical services and education. Researchers then compared it to the CPI.
Oldham said the results were eye-opening.
Since 2007, the gap between CPI score and AEI score has continued to increase, both in Maryland and nationwide. In 2021, the AEI score in the U.S., at 300, was about 11% higher than the CPI score of 271.
Oldham said the AEI would be a more accurate way to determine who needs federal assistance programs.
When looking at the average prices of goods in the CPI, data shows the average price of white bread per pound was $1.27 in January 2019 and $1.55 in January 2021.
Whole milk per gallon had an average price of $2.19 in 2019. It rose to $3.47 in 2021.
The average price of electricity per kilowatt per hour increased by a fraction of a cent from 0.135 cents in 2019 to 0.136 cents in 2021.
A gallon of gasoline increased by about 4 cents from $2.35 a gallon in 2019 to $2.39 a gallon in 2021.
Some ALICE households, mostly family units, received tax benefits in 2021 to help offset the financial hardship of the pandemic, Oldham said.
In the survival budget for the family of four, the report calculated that the family got $1,288 in tax benefits. This would be from programs like the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit. Those programs were expanded to help more people in the pandemic, but they have been scaled back on who qualifies, Oldham said.
For example, 17-year-olds were eligible for families to receive the Child Tax Credit in the pandemic, but aren’t any longer.
More data highlightsThe study also showed that 52% of households in Emmitsburg were ALICE, the highest percentage of any community in the county.
People under 25 represent the highest percentage of ALICE households — about 68% are below the ALICE threshold in the county, according to the report.
When looking at households based on race and ethnicity, Hispanic households had the highest percentage of ALICE households at 47%. Among Black households, 45% were ALICE.
Black households also have the highest percentage of poverty at 8.5%.
The U.S. Census changed how it asks people about race and ethnicity for the 2020 census, Oldham said, so it’s not fully comparable to past census data.
When it comes to family type, single mothers make up the highest number and percentage of ALICE households. Of the single mother households, 65% are ALICE.
Oldham noted that this report shows a rise of single-father ALICE households, as well.
Staff writer Gabrielle Lewis contributed to this story.
(26) comments
No matter politics, when you consider this nation has increased its deficit spending to excessive levels during the past and current administrations, it is obvious the money is not being spent where needed.
It’s doesn’t matter to MAGATS what the truth is, everything bad has happened since Biden became President on January 20, 2021 at 12 p.m. The fact that the data is only from half during the Biden Administration and half during the Trump Administration doesn’t penetrate their Cultist beliefs in their Pied Piper Leader. Trump has done nothing wrong, as he reminds them daily. BTW, wages are growing faster than inflation which is now below 3%, far below the inflation rate in other free Countries. Biden is bringing the Country back from the abyss, as Clinton and Obama did. You’re Welcome.
You don’t need to be a trump supporter to see what a disaster Biden is! Inflation has out paced income by a mile! Have you been to a grocery store or paid for any services or bought anything on planet earth lately. We are worse off now than we were during covid.
classified; you are factually incorrect, at least for the past six months or so. What is even better is that the best wage growth has happened at the bottom quintile.
It is always entertaining to see the usual commentators on here blaming this issue on Biden and "his" inflation when most of it is rooted in the fact that the rent for the folks in question has gone up far more than the price of groceries. Almost as much as watching them demand that Biden "fix" inflation while simultaneously condemning attempts to do virtually anything for the 99% as "socialism".
It’s called recession. At least we’re not sending billions to help other countries. O wait, never mind!
Oh, don’t be such a snowflake. We are not in a recession. Try reading some reliable conservative sources for economic news.
But, but, but, Brandon said his Brandonomics was working. How can this be???
(You don't think he lied again, do you?)
Of course they lied AGAIN C.D. That is what they do best. Kamala saw it when she said a household is just $400 expense away from filing bankruptcy. They know it and still stand up and tell a direct lie to the American people.
I think the stats are from 2019 - 2021?
2021. The most recent strongest possible data available.
Yep, but it’s not a current upto-date assessment of Income Constrained, Employed, and represents the growing number of families who are unable to afford the basics of housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, and technology. Not poverty income. Right? I think it says a large # of Frederick households make less than $ 97,800 annually. That minimum family income is higher with larger income families coming here, squeezing out families falling below that threshold.
“…single mothers make up the highest number and percentage of ALICE households. Of the single mother households, 65% are ALICE.” Single parent households have been known to be most at risk for poverty for quite awhile.
It would be interesting to know how many who fall under the poverty level have moved to Frederick in the last few years.
I know of a few areas in the country where people are migrating, because of access to services, jobs, and functional government assistance.
Biden Inflation has driven this into the situation, not the population growth. This article sounds like a Biden Press Conference.
Not every household is single and kid-less like you Fred.
Inflation was world wide problem following COVID - Presidents don't cause inflation.
They sure can affect it with their policies Smitty.
Yep, they sure can [thumbup]
And which policies would those be, selwood? You do understand that inflation is a lagging indicator, right? You do understand that a president is saddled in the beginning of his term with his predecessors fiscal policy until the next fiscal year, right? Do you not believe that the trillions of dollars the previous administration pumped into the economy to keep us afloat during the pandemic had any effect on inflation? Did you support such funding? As you may know, inflation is a lagging indicator, meaning that it may take a while for the excess money supply to result in higher prices. Let’s also not forget the broken supply chains due to the pandemic, resulting in a shortage of goods, but an excess of money to acquire those goods. Both of these lead to inflation.
BTW, inflation has come down in the past year, right?
https://hbr.org/2022/12/what-causes-inflation
https://ycharts.com/indicators/us_inflation_rate#:~:text=Basic%20Info,in%20price%20over%20a%20year
Gabe; more power to ya. I have pretty much given up trying to educate the uneducatable on economics and energy.
He caused oil prices to go from $40 to $90 a barrel.
Please explain why you believe he caused that Luv. I have posted here many times why that is not true, and provided evidence. You apparently have other evidence that refute the facts I have laid out in this forum, but you have yet to share that information. Why is that?
" Bread - $1.27 in January 2019 and $1.55 in January 2021. Whole milk per gallon had an average price of $2.19 in 2019. It rose to $3.47 in 2021." This depends on where you shop. Bread at Aldi nor milk costs this. At Wegman's, you would probably pay more than the quoted prices.
2021 was in the midst of COVID. That isn’t mentioned here.
Also, the increased percentage of poor families isn’t due to an overall increase in population. Either a higher percentage of incoming families are poor, or more families who are already here are falling into poverty.
Interesting, but "two years old!" How useful is this to understanding today.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.